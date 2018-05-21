You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Do You Hear Yanny or Laurel? The Science Explained | FOMO Episode 2

News-Analysis Nandini Yadav May 21, 2018 20:54 PM IST

FOMO episode 2

FOMO episode 2

Yanny and Laurel were all the rage this week, it even became the most pressing issue for the US presidency, but we are still clueless as to what it is and why perfectly fine folks are hearing different words. Capturing everything on the internet and keeping our fear of missing out (FOMO) of what's happening at bay, our internet scout Nano enlightens us by talking about a range of different trends tying in with the McGurk effect in this brand new pitch perfect episode of FOMO.


Updated Date: May 21, 2018 20:54 PM


Also See





Top Stories


Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls


TOP REVIEWS