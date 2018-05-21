Yanny and Laurel were all the rage this week, it even became the most pressing issue for the US presidency, but we are still clueless as to what it is and why perfectly fine folks are hearing different words. Capturing everything on the internet and keeping our fear of missing out (FOMO) of what's happening at bay, our internet scout Nano enlightens us by talking about a range of different trends tying in with the McGurk effect in this brand new pitch perfect episode of FOMO.