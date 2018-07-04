Chinese drone-maker DJI has launched the Osmo Mobile 2 in India, which is a handheld gimbal stabiliser for smartphones. The device is available on Amazon India for Rs 9,999 after a discount of Rs 1,000 (9 percent). DJI unveiled the Osmo Mobile 2 along with Ronin-S gimbal stabiliser at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas earlier this year.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 comes with a 2,600 mAh battery which is rated for 15 hours and can be charged in 2.5 hours. It also comes with Bluetooth 4.0 to connect the smartphone with the gimbal and weights 485 grams. A maximum load of 202 grams is allowed on the gimbal.

Smartphones with 58.6-85 mm width will be compatible with the Osmo Mobile 2. It comes with Active track, Motion Lapse and Zoom Control modes. Active track feature follows a subject using built-in-sensors to ensure stability, Zoom Control lets the user zoom-in and out from the built-in zoom slider on the handle of the device.

The smartphone gimbal captures multiple photos and stitches them together to create high-definition panoramas as well. The smartphone can be set on landscape or portrait mode to make it easier for the user to capture pictures in a particular form. The smartphone gimbal by DJI is also capable of capturing Timelapse, Hyperlapse and Slow-motion.