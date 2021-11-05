FP Trending

DJI has launched the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones, bringing the most comprehensive improvement in three years to the most popular drone series globally. The drones come with better sensors, a battery time of 46 minutes of flight time and advanced Return to Home (RTH) technology.

The latest version of the RTH technology, APAS 5.0, allows the drones to automatically determine the safest, shortest and most energy-efficient route to its home point. The ActiveTrack system has also undergone an upgrade allowing users to sense obstacles in Normal Mode as well.

The devices also feature updated versions of OcuSync 3+, DJI’s proprietary transmission technology. The technology offers higher stability and less video lag with a 1080p at 60fps live feed transmission and a range of 15 kilometres in ideal conditions. The O3+ also makes the drones more responsive to the control of the pilot.

The Mavic 3 Cine comes with a built-in SSD of 1TB for high speed data storage. It also includes Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding, with a maximum data rate of 3772Mbps, for richer video processing. The Mavic 3 Cine also has the new DJI 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable to transfer larger amounts of data.

The DJI Mavic 3 drone can process 5.1K video at 50 fps and also supports 4K/120fps for better quality results for slow-motion videos. It also features a 28x hybrid zoom camera and a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum range of 200 metres.

The 24mm autofocus prime lends with an 84 degree FOV and a second camera with a 162 mm tele lens and f/4.4 aperture can provide users with a unique experience. The adjustable aperture of f/2.8-f/11 in the drone enables users to get clearer and sharper images in a variety of scenarios.

The drone is also capable of filming in 10-bit D-log colour profile for more flexibility in the post-production process. While there is no HDR video in the drone, users can shoot in standard H.265 and H.264 profiles.

DJI is also offering a range of accessories such as a 65W Portable Charger, ND Filters set and a Wide-Angle Lens offers an FOV of up to 108 degree to buyers.

The drones are available in three bundles- the standard, Fly More and Cine Premium combos. The standard pack is being offered at $2,199 while the Fly More combo is priced at $2,999. The combo adds a set of ND filters, two additional batteries, four sets of propellers, a charging hub and a carrying case that can transform into a backpack

The Cine Premium Combo includes the DJI Mavic 3 Cine with a DJI RC Pro remote controller, an additional set of ND filters. The combo is priced at $4,999. The combos are on sale at store.dji.com as well as authorized retail partners.