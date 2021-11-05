Friday, November 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

DJI launches Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones; here's everything you need to know

The latest version of the RTH technology, APAS 5.0, allows the drones to automatically determine the safest, shortest and most energy-efficient route to its home point


FP TrendingNov 05, 2021 17:12:44 IST

DJI has launched the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones, bringing the most comprehensive improvement in three years to the most popular drone series globally. The drones come with better sensors, a battery time of 46 minutes of flight time and advanced Return to Home (RTH) technology.

The latest version of the RTH technology, APAS 5.0, allows the drones to automatically determine the safest, shortest and most energy-efficient route to its home point. The ActiveTrack system has also undergone an upgrade allowing users to sense obstacles in Normal Mode as well.

The devices also feature updated versions of OcuSync 3+, DJI’s proprietary transmission technology. The technology offers higher stability and less video lag with a 1080p at 60fps live feed transmission and a range of 15 kilometres in ideal conditions. The O3+ also makes the drones more responsive to the control of the pilot.

The Mavic 3 Cine comes with a built-in SSD of 1TB for high speed data storage. It also includes Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding, with a maximum data rate of 3772Mbps, for richer video processing. The Mavic 3 Cine also has the new DJI 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable to transfer larger amounts of data.

The DJI Mavic 3 drone can process 5.1K video at 50 fps and also supports 4K/120fps for better quality results for slow-motion videos. It also features a 28x hybrid zoom camera and a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum range of 200 metres.

The 24mm autofocus prime lends with an 84 degree FOV and a second camera with a 162 mm tele lens and f/4.4 aperture can provide users with a unique experience. The adjustable aperture of f/2.8-f/11 in the drone enables users to get clearer and sharper images in a variety of scenarios.

The drone is also capable of filming in 10-bit D-log colour profile for more flexibility in the post-production process. While there is no HDR video in the drone, users can shoot in standard H.265 and H.264 profiles.

DJI is also offering a range of accessories such as a 65W Portable Charger, ND Filters set and a Wide-Angle Lens offers an FOV of up to 108 degree to buyers.

The drones are available in three bundles- the standard, Fly More and Cine Premium combos. The standard pack is being offered at $2,199 while the Fly More combo is priced at $2,999. The combo adds a set of ND filters, two additional batteries, four sets of propellers, a charging hub and a carrying case that can transform into a backpack

The Cine Premium Combo includes the DJI Mavic 3 Cine with a DJI RC Pro remote controller, an additional set of ND filters. The combo is priced at $4,999. The combos are on sale at store.dji.com as well as authorized retail partners.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

DJI

Chinese drone maker DJI is under investigation for suspected corruption

Jan 21, 2019
Chinese drone maker DJI is under investigation for suspected corruption
DJI unveils Mavic Air drone with 21 minute flight time, 30 fps 4K video recording at $799

NewsTracker

DJI unveils Mavic Air drone with 21 minute flight time, 30 fps 4K video recording at $799

Jan 24, 2018
DJI launches an app that will let you track drones in range with a smartphone

DJI

DJI launches an app that will let you track drones in range with a smartphone

Nov 14, 2019
DJI Mavic Air specs and images leaked ahead of official launch; could be priced at $699

newstracker

DJI Mavic Air specs and images leaked ahead of official launch; could be priced at $699

Jan 23, 2018
Drone maker DJI expects loss of about $150 mn in 2018 due to internal corruption

DJI

Drone maker DJI expects loss of about $150 mn in 2018 due to internal corruption

Jan 18, 2019
DJI Spark: A turning point that could make drones as popular as smartphones

DJI Spark: A turning point that could make drones as popular as smartphones

May 26, 2017

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021