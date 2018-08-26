Sunday, August 26, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 26 August, 2018 19:32 IST

DJI launches Mavic 2 Pro and Mavic 2 Zoom drones priced at $1,449 and $1,249

DJI's Mavic 2 Pro is the first drone in the world that features a Hasselblad camera.

DJI has announced the upgraded Mavic camera drone, the Mavic 2 Pro almost after two years of releasing its predecessor. It is the first drone in the world that features a Hasselblad camera. Alongside Mavic 2 Pro, the company has also announced the Mavic 2 Zoom, which it claims is the first foldable consumer drone to come with optical zoom.

In terms of storage, both the devices, have an 8 GB internal storage. They can take a flight up to 30 minutes non-stop and are powered by a 3830 mAh battery.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro. Image: DJI

DJI Mavic 2. Image: DJI

DJI Mavic 2 Pro

The Mavic 2 Pro features upgraded gimbal-stabilized cameras along with features like Hyperlapse and ActiveTrack technology. It is a foldable drone, which has a 20 MP camera sensor with a CMOS sensor of 1-inch.

DJI has collaborated with Hasselblad Natural Color Solution technology, which will offer good light and color performance. This new camera sensor will prove good for video and photo editing, as it is capable of shooting videos in the 4K video at 30fps, 720p at 120fps and H.265 codec. You can adjust the aperture ranging from f/2.8 to f/11.

Using the sports mode, you cab used the drone at a maximum speed of 44 mph.

It is priced at $ 1,449.

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

The Mavic 2 Zoom features Optical zoom, which basically captures and stitches together nine photos resulting into a highly detailed 48 MP photograph. Also, it comes with a Dolly Zoom, which while flies away from its object, zooms in keeping the object in the same size, and then the background is slowly revealed.

Unlike the Mavic 2 Pro, it has a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor.

It is priced at $ 1,249.

