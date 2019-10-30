Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
DJI’s adorable little Mavic Mini drone offers 30-minute battery life at $399

Weighing at only 249 g, the DJI Mavic Mini is so small that it doesn’t require US’ FAA registration.


Oct 30, 2019

DJI has announced the foldable Mavic Mini that’s as tiny as your palm. The ultralight drone leaked out several times before launch and an official announcement has just arrived. It’s available for pre-order now and shipping starts on 11 November.

DJI Mavic Mini is a palm-sized drone that shoots 2.7K footage. Image: DJI.

The Mavic Mini features several premium features from DJI’s premium lineup of drones. It has a maximum range of 4 km and it supposedly delivers up to 30 minutes of battery life in flight time. While it doesn’t support 4K footage, it can shoot videos in 2.7K resolution at 30 frames per second. It can also do 1080p video recording at up to 60 fps and click pictures in 12 MP resolution.

For stabilisation, the camera is held by a three-axis gimbal to capture smooth footage without any unnecessary jerking. It comes packed with GPS receivers and downward visual sensors for better stability while hovering and flying in general.

There are two options available for the Mavic Mini. In the standard $399 version, you get a remote controller, single battery, extra propellers, and the required tools. The Mavic Mini Fly More Combo comes with a 360-degree propeller cage, two-way charging Hub, a total of three batteries, three sets of propellers and a carrying case, in addition to the items available in the standard version. The combo will cost you $499.

