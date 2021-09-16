Thursday, September 16, 2021Back to
Dizo Watch 2, Watch Pro launched in India at Rs 2,999, Rs 4,999 respectively

Both smartwatches will be available to buy from Flipkart and leading retail stores, starting 21 September.


FP TrendingSep 16, 2021 13:54:30 IST

Realme's TechLife brand Dizo has introduced two new smartwatches: the Watch 2 and Watch Pro in India. These two smartwatches come in addition to the recently launched Dizo Watch, which is the company's first watch. The Dizo Watch 2 comes with a 1.69-inch touchscreen display, which is termed as the largest display in the 3K price range. The screen has 600 nits of high brightness and supports 100+ watch faces. Dizo is also inviting people to design watch faces for the watch and the top 5 will be released as official ones for people to download and apply.

Dizo Watch 2

Dizo Watch 2

It comes with a 24x7 heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a menstruation cycle tracker. The smartwatch gets 15 sports modes and also lets people track their steps, calories, and more. It also comes with water intake reminders, breathing exercises, mediation options, and more.

The watch gets 5ATM water resistance, supports Bluetooth 5.0, and is compatible with the Dizo app. Additionally, the Dizo Watch 2 comes with a 260 mAh battery that can last up to 10 days, supports music/camera controls, notifications, weather forecasts, and more. With a metal frame, it comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, Golden Pink, and Ivory White colours.

As for the Watch Pro, it comes with a 1.75-inch HD touchscreen display with 600 nits of peak brightness and support for over 100 watch faces. It comes in in-built dual satellite, GPS and GLONASS. The smartwatch supports IP68 water resistance, 90 sports modes, and can be connected to the Realme Link app to control other TechLife IoT devices.

It is backed by a 390 mAh battery that can last up to 14 days. Other features such as a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, music/camera control, notifications, and more are the same as the Watch 2.

The Watch 2 is priced at Rs 2,999, while the Watch Pro is priced at Rs 4,999. Both will be available to buy from Flipkart and leading retail stores, starting 21 September. As a limited period offer, the Watch 2 and the Watch Pro will be available for Rs 1,999 and Rs 4,499, respectively.

