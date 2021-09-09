FP Trending

Realme's TechLife brand Dizo will soon launch two new smartwatches, the Dizo Watch 2 and the Dizo Watch Pro in India. The company has revealed that the smartwatches will launch on 15 September. Both the new smartwatches will be launched via an online event on 15 September at 12 pm. Dizo has confirmed that they will be available to buy via Flipkart.

The company suggested that the Realme Dizo Watch 2 will come with a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display and come with a metal casing. It will come with a number of attractive fitness features such as a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, various sports modes, a sleep monitor, and more.

It is also expected to come with 5ATM certification for water resistance for up to 50m. The smartwatch is also expected to come in a number of colour options and watch face options.

As for the Dizo Watch Pro, it will also come with features such as a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, a number of sports modes, a sleep monitor, and more. The smartwatch will come with support for inbuilt dual GPS and GLONASS.

Pricing details remain unknown but both the Realme Dizo Watch 2 and the Dizo Watch Pro are most likely to fall under Rs 5,000.

To recall, Dizo launched its first smartwatch in August in India. The Dizo Watch comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen display with support for Live watch faces and supports 90 sports modes. It comes with a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

It also supports sleep monitoring, a reminder for water intake and physical movement, and a claimed 12-day battery life. People can control other Realme smart AIoT products via the watch too. It is priced at Rs 3,499.