Thursday, September 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Dizo Watch 2, Dizo Watch Pro to launch in India on 15 September: All we know so far

Realme Dizo Watch 2 will come with a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display and come with a metal casing.


FP TrendingSep 09, 2021 12:18:42 IST

Realme's TechLife brand Dizo will soon launch two new smartwatches, the Dizo Watch 2 and the Dizo Watch Pro in India. The company has revealed that the smartwatches will launch on 15 September. Both the new smartwatches will be launched via an online event on 15 September at 12 pm. Dizo has confirmed that they will be available to buy via Flipkart.

Dizo Watch 2. Image: Flipkart

Dizo Watch 2. Image: Flipkart

The company suggested that the Realme Dizo Watch 2 will come with a 1.69-inch full touchscreen display and come with a metal casing. It will come with a number of attractive fitness features such as a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, various sports modes, a sleep monitor, and more.

It is also expected to come with 5ATM certification for water resistance for up to 50m. The smartwatch is also expected to come in a number of colour options and watch face options.

As for the Dizo Watch Pro, it will also come with features such as a blood oxygen monitor, heart rate monitor, a number of sports modes, a sleep monitor, and more. The smartwatch will come with support for inbuilt dual GPS and GLONASS.

Pricing details remain unknown but both the Realme Dizo Watch 2 and the Dizo Watch Pro are most likely to fall under Rs 5,000.

To recall, Dizo launched its first smartwatch in August in India. The Dizo Watch comes with a 1.4-inch touchscreen display with support for Live watch faces and supports 90 sports modes. It comes with a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate sensor, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

It also supports sleep monitoring, a reminder for water intake and physical movement, and a claimed 12-day battery life. People can control other Realme smart AIoT products via the watch too. It is priced at Rs 3,499.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021