FP Trending

Realme's TechLife brand Dizo has announced discounts on its products as part of the Dizo Wali Diwali sale for customers in India. According to the company, the sale is part of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, which has commenced in the country today, 28 October. For the uninitiated, the sale went live for Flipkart Plus members yesterday. Here's a look at Dizo's offers.

Dizo Wali Diwali Sale offers

Starting with the audio products, the Dizo Buds Z will be available for Rs 1,499 after a discount of Rs 500. The GoPods can be purchased for Rs 2,499, a Rs 800 drop compared to their original price of Rs 3,299.

The GoPods Neo has also received a discount and can be bought for Rs 1,899 after a discount of Rs 600. The GoPods D, which is claimed to be the bestseller in the series, can be purchased for Rs 899 after a discount of Rs 700. Its original price is Rs 1,599.

The Dizo Wireless earbuds are also a part of the sale and can be purchased for Rs 999 after receiving a discount of Rs 500.

As for the brand's smartwatches. the Dizo Watch is priced at Rs 2,899 as part of the sale, down from its original price of 3,499 (discount of Rs 600). The Dizo Watch 2 has received a discount of Rs 700, and is now priced at Rs 2,299. The Watch Pro has been discounted by just Rs 500, and is priced at Rs 4,499.

Additionally, the Dizo Beard Trimmer Plus is now priced at Rs 1,599 after a discount of Rs 400, and the Dizo Hair Dryer is priced at Rs 1,299 after a discount of Rs 700.

In addition to the discounts offered by Dizo, buyers can get a discount of 10 percent on the use of SBI banking options.