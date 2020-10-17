Saturday, October 17, 2020Back to
Diwali with Mi: Best deals on Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Smart Band and more

Every day at 4 pm, the company will host flash sales where people can get Xiaomi products at a price of Re 1.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2020 12:30:09 IST

Along with Amazon and Flipkart, Xiaomi is also hosting the Diwali with Mi sale on Mi.com, which went live on 16 October and will end on 21 October. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale are also live right now. Xiaomi is giving a discount of Rs 5,000 on Mi 10 5G (Review) that will now sell at a starting price of Rs 44,999. Xiaomi is also offering a discount of up to Rs 1,000 to the Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda credit cardholders.

Many smartphone and TV deals on mi.com are currently the same as what you see on Amazon and Flipkart, for instance, the Redmi Note 9 Pro (Review) is selling on mi.com at a starting price of Rs 12,999, down by Rs 1,000. However, there are various exclusive offers on the Xiaomi website as well.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Xiaomi's Diwali with Mi offers lure people to spend their lockdown savings)

Diwali with Mi sale will end on 21 October

Diwali with Mi sale will end on 21 October

Diwali with Mi: Best deals

In addition to these two smartphones, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Review) are also getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on all storage variants. Apart from smartphones, wearables like Mi Band 4 (Review) and Redmi Smart Band (Review) is available at a discount of Rs 300. Smart TVs like Mi TV 4A Pro (42-inch) and Mi TV 4X (5-inch) are also selling at a discount of up to Rs 1,000. Mi smart speaker will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 2,999, down by Rs 1,000.

Diwali with Mi: Re 1 flash sale

Xiaomi is also offering its famour Re 1 flash sale, where the company will give away a new product everyday for just Re 1. One 16 October, the Redmi Note 9 was on offers. In the coming days Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 (Review), Mi Band 4, Mi TV (32-inch) and other will be up for a flash sale at Re 1. This sale will be conducted at 4 pm every day till 21 October.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices

 Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone SE (2020), Redmi K20 Pro, Galaxy S10 Plus and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival now live: Best deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, Redmi Note 9 and more)

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


