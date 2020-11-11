Wednesday, November 11, 2020Back to
Diwali 2020: Here is how you can download, create Diwali themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download the third party-themed WhatsApp sticker apps from Play Store.


FP TrendingNov 11, 2020 17:06:07 IST

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the biggest festivals celebrated with pomp and fervour in India. Diwali 2020 falls on 14 November (Saturday). The festival this year will be different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can still make this Diwali memorable by sending stickers, messages on WhatsApp to your family, friends and loved ones. Facebook-owned WhatsApp has introduced a number of animated sticker packs to its Sticker store for Diwali. You can simply download and send it to your contacts this Diwali.

Diwali will be celebrated on 14 November this year. Image: Pixabay

Steps to download and send Diwali 2020 stickers

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the person or group chat whom you would like to send the Diwali 2020 WhatsApp sticker.

Step 3: Tap in the emoji icon next to chat bar.

Step 4: Choose the stickers' icon and click on the '+' symbol on the right.

Step 6: You will see an array of stickers packs. Select the one you like and download them.

Step 7: Once down, you can send it to your friends and family wishing them Happy Diwali 2020.

Create and send your own Diwali WhatsApp stickers

To give a personalised touch to stickers that you will be sending your friends and family this Diwali, you can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Install ‘Sticker Maker’ on your smartphone from Google PlayStore or App Store

Step 2: Look for Happy Diwali images and download them

Step 3: Open the Sticker maker app and click on “Create a new sticker pack” option

Step 4: Write your name for your custom sticker pack and click on the ‘add sticker’ button

Step 5: Choose the downloaded images from your gallery and customise as you want

Step 6: Click on ‘Publish Sticker Pack’ button after which the custom sticker pack will reflect on your WhatsApp sticker library

Step 7: Select and send your customised stickers wishing them Happy Diwali 2020

Third-Party WhatsApp Diwali stickers

There can be a possibility that you may not like the stickers available or find any of them suitable as per your choice. In that case, you can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and select the person or group chat whom you would like to send Diwali 2020 sticker

Step 2: Click on emoji icon next to chat bar and tap on '+' symbol

Step 3: Scroll down the list and click on "Get more stickers" option

Step 4: You will be directed to Google Play Store or Apple's App store with search results showing list of sticker apps that you can download

Step 5: Look for Diwali WhatsApp Stickers and download the pack you like

Step 6: Go back to WhatsApp, open chat window and send the downloaded stickers

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

