tech2 News Staff

For any kind of special occasion or festival, there are numerous options for WhatsApp stickers available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The same is the case with Diwali this year and there are several options to choose from.

You can celebrate Diwali and start off conversations with special Diwali stickers that can be downloaded from the respective app stores. Here’s what you need to do.

Open the Play Store app and search for ‘WAStickerApps Diwali’. Here, ‘WAStickerApps’ is the keyword for Play Store that has to be used whenever you’re searching for any kind of WhatsApp stickers. On iOS devices, search with ‘Diwali stickers for WhatsApp’. After you hit the search button, a list of several sticker pack apps will be populated in the results.

After installing them, head over to WhatsApp and open a chat window. Tap on the emoji button on the bottom left and then the sticker button on the bottom. You’ll see a ‘+’ button on the top right which will take you to the Stickers menu. Here, all your stickers will be populated and your installed stickers will appear under ‘My Stickers’.

While chatting, you can directly head over to the sticker menu as mentioned above and you’ll find your installed stickers for use.

Happy Diwali!

