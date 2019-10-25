Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Diwali 2019: Here’s how you can download the latest Diwali WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp has a lot of options for Diwali stickers that can be used across Android and iOS devices.


tech2 News StaffOct 25, 2019 21:10:30 IST

For any kind of special occasion or festival, there are numerous options for WhatsApp stickers available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The same is the case with Diwali this year and there are several options to choose from.

Diwali 2019: Here’s how you can download the latest Diwali WhatsApp stickers

New Delhi: A boy wearing pollution mask burns crackers during Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 07, 2018. According to the officials, Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the year the morning after Diwali as the pollution level entered the 'severe-plus emergency' category due to the rampant bursting of toxic firecrackers. Image: PTI

You can celebrate Diwali and start off conversations with special Diwali stickers that can be downloaded from the respective app stores. Here’s what you need to do.

Open the Play Store app and search for ‘WAStickerApps Diwali’. Here, ‘WAStickerApps’ is the keyword for Play Store that has to be used whenever you’re searching for any kind of WhatsApp stickers. On iOS devices, search with ‘Diwali stickers for WhatsApp’. After you hit the search button, a list of several sticker pack apps will be populated in the results.

After installing them, head over to WhatsApp and open a chat window. Tap on the emoji button on the bottom left and then the sticker button on the bottom. You’ll see a ‘+’ button on the top right which will take you to the Stickers menu. Here, all your stickers will be populated and your installed stickers will appear under ‘My Stickers’.

While chatting, you can directly head over to the sticker menu as mentioned above and you’ll find your installed stickers for use.

Happy Diwali!

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

WhatsApp

Diwali 2019: Here is how to download and send these WhatsApp stickers

Oct 23, 2019
Diwali 2019: Here is how to download and send these WhatsApp stickers
Diwali 2019: Supreme Court allows only 'anar' and 'phuljari' in Delhi to curb air, sound pollution; legal firecrackers to carry QR code

NewsTracker

Diwali 2019: Supreme Court allows only 'anar' and 'phuljari' in Delhi to curb air, sound pollution; legal firecrackers to carry QR code

Oct 23, 2019
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2019: Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt plans to light 5.5 lakh diyas ahead of Diwali; over Rs 130 crore allocated for event

NewsTracker

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2019: Yogi Adityanath-led UP govt plans to light 5.5 lakh diyas ahead of Diwali; over Rs 130 crore allocated for event

Oct 23, 2019
Uttar Pradesh allows two-hour window to burst green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali

NewsTracker

Uttar Pradesh allows two-hour window to burst green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali

Oct 23, 2019
Diwali 2019: Twitter launches new diya emoji that comes with a fun flame-trick

Twitter

Diwali 2019: Twitter launches new diya emoji that comes with a fun flame-trick

Oct 25, 2019
Diwali traffic woes: Here are some handy tips to combat stress while driving

Diwali traffic woes: Here are some handy tips to combat stress while driving

Oct 23, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019