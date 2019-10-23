tech2 News Staff

Diwali is just around the corner and everyone is busy prepping for it in their own different ways. But the common thing that most of us do is send Diwali wishes to friends and family on WhatsApp. This time, instead of sending those Diwali wishes via boring texts, try making it fun. You can wish Diwali to your loved ones by sending them creative WhatsApp stickers.

These stickers can be downloaded from third-party apps that are available in abundance on Play Store.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for the apps like "WhatsApp stickers for Diwali" and you will see a huge list of apps. Select any app and install it in your device. Once it is installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" option. Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

One thing that you should know is, once you delete the third party sticker app, you will no longer be able to access those stickers.

You can download apps like Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp, Diwali 2019 Stickers for WhatsApp and Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps.

