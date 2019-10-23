Wednesday, October 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Diwali 2019: Here is how to download and send these WhatsApp stickers

Diwali-themed WhatsApp sticker apps can be downloaded from Play store, here is how to use them.


tech2 News StaffOct 23, 2019 13:20:37 IST

Diwali is just around the corner and everyone is busy prepping for it in their own different ways. But the common thing that most of us do is send Diwali wishes to friends and family on WhatsApp. This time, instead of sending those Diwali wishes via boring texts, try making it fun. You can wish Diwali to your loved ones by sending them creative WhatsApp stickers.

Diwali 2019: Here is how to download and send these WhatsApp stickers

Diwali themed whatsapp stickers.

These stickers can be downloaded from third-party apps that are available in abundance on Play Store.

You will find a list of Diwali themed Whatsapp sticker apps on Play store.

You will find a list of Diwali themed Whatsapp sticker apps on Play store.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store and search for the apps like "WhatsApp stickers for Diwali" and you will see a huge list of apps. Select any app and install it in your device. Once it is installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" option. Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

One thing that you should know is, once you delete the third party sticker app, you will no longer be able to access those stickers.

You can download apps like Diwali Stickers for WhatsAppDiwali 2019 Stickers for WhatsApp and Diwali Stickers for WhatsApp, WAStickerApps.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

Uttar Pradesh allows two-hour window to burst green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali

Oct 23, 2019
Uttar Pradesh allows two-hour window to burst green firecrackers between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali
7 ways to stay stress-free in Diwali traffic

7 ways to stay stress-free in Diwali traffic

Oct 23, 2019
Dhanteras 2019: On this auspicious day that kicks off Diwali celebrations, people buy gold, silver and new utensils

NewsTracker

Dhanteras 2019: On this auspicious day that kicks off Diwali celebrations, people buy gold, silver and new utensils

Oct 21, 2019
WhatsApp for Android may get a new Splash Screen feature, spotted in latest beta

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may get a new Splash Screen feature, spotted in latest beta

Oct 21, 2019
WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

WhatsApp

WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

Oct 23, 2019
WhatsApp may roll out payment services in India by end of this year, says NPCI

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may roll out payment services in India by end of this year, says NPCI

Oct 15, 2019

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019