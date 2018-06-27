Remember the distracted boyfriend meme from last year? The one where a couple is walking along a road, with the boyfriend checking out another woman and his girlfriend glaring at him?

As it turns out, the girlfriend in this meme, has a shocking past! (You’ll get the joke in the next line.)

This genius of a man, Ernie Smith, was clearly killing time and he found gold. Smith discovered the distracted boyfriend’s partner’s history, and apparently she is perpetually shocked in all stock photos.

Know the girl on the right? I have something to show you, guys. pic.twitter.com/mnrSYaVANH — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

To give you a little perspective into this, shortly after the distracted boyfriend meme went viral a year ago, internutters started to piece together how the couple ended up at this stage of their relationship, by digging up other stock photos featuring the pair. There was also an alternate reality timeline created, in which the roles of the couple were switched. And now this new angle from Ernie Smith has peeled back yet another layer into this fascinating narrative. Particularly that she is perpetually shocked, when looking at his phone, tablet, laptop, another person’s phone, or even when she is just by herself.

She's easily shocked when looking at screens. pic.twitter.com/uEjlVAgflE — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Her friends are shocked, too. pic.twitter.com/oGL2fPbYsh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

She's even shocked when using a laptop. pic.twitter.com/Yq4liF0Ygh — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

And thing are shocking even when she's with her friend. pic.twitter.com/CVKsVpMzy8 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

She's even shocked when wearing a blue shirt. But not as shocked as she usually is. pic.twitter.com/e6hR2IF5pr — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

If I were her, I would just be in a constant shocked state all the time. pic.twitter.com/onaWiVDdLJ — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Especially when wearing glasses. pic.twitter.com/gGthB92koY — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or reading a letter, while still in front of a screen. pic.twitter.com/Uy7eWRpqn2 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while paying for something online at the coffee shop. pic.twitter.com/52dQzTLCl3 — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while at the beach on a nice day. pic.twitter.com/8wqm4puWTR — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or while walking down the street in a red jacket. pic.twitter.com/XukVK2MuQn — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

Or, even without a phone at all. pic.twitter.com/qEJAN0FXat — Ernie Smith (@ShortFormErnie) June 25, 2018

And if you still fail to understand the whole thing, here’s an inception-styled explanation of the distracted boyfriend’s partner’s shocking past.