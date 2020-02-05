Reuters

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday reported bigger-than-expected paid subscribers for its newly launched streaming service, Disney+, in a warning shot to entrenched and new players.

Disney+ hit 26.5 million subscribers at the end of Dec. 28, while analysts at three brokerages had expected the company to report 20 million subscribers.

The service, which includes films from the Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars universe, launched on Nov. 12 and is currently available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Shares of the company rose nearly 3% to $148.86 in trading after the bell.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.