Disney+ Hotstar introduces new annual plans at a starting price of Rs 499; will drop VIP plan starting September

Disney Plus Hotstar has announced that the three new annual plans will roll out from 1 September.


tech2 News StaffJul 29, 2021 14:08:34 IST

Disney+ Hotstar has announced three new annual plans for its users in India. The three plans include Rs 499 per year for Mobile, Rs 899 per year for Super and Rs 1,499 per year for Premium. The company has announced that the new plans will roll out from 1 September. Up till now, there were two plans: Premium that is priced at Rs 1,499 per year and Rs 299 per month and VIP plan at Rs 399 per year.

In addition to the new plans, the company also announced new shows including The Empire, Human, Escaype Live, City of Dreams season 2, and more.

The new Super plan, priced at Rs 899 per year, will give access to 2 devices simultaneously with video quality restricted to HD. On the other hand, the Rs 499 plan offers access to just one device. The Premium plan of Rs 1,499 per year remains unchanged and still offers access to 4 devices with a video quality of 4K resolution.

Starting 1 September, Disney+ Hotstar's VIP plan will be dropped. Notably, this plan offers Disney+ content and Hollywood movies in a dubbed language.

In addition to these plans, the company also announced new shows including The Empire, Human, Escaype Live, City of Dreams season 2, Criminal Justice season 3 and more.

