Disney CEO Iger takes a dig at social media, says Hitler would have loved it: Variety

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger took a dig at the popularity of social media, saying it was a powerful marketing tool and Hitler would have loved it, Variety reported. https://variety.com/2019/scene/news/disneys-bob-iger-blasts-political-discourse-and-social-media-we-can-do-better-1203186601 "It's the most powerful marketing tool an extremist could ever hope for because by design social media reflects a narrow world view filtering out anything that challenges our beliefs while constantly validating our convictions and amplifying our deepest fears," Iger said, while being honored with a humanitarian award. "Hitler would have loved social media." Iger also blamed social media for spreading hate, saying that it creates a false sense that everyone shares the same opinion, according to the entertainment business news portal.

ReutersApr 12, 2019 00:07:43 IST

"It's the most powerful marketing tool an extremist could ever hope for because by design social media reflects a narrow world view filtering out anything that challenges our beliefs while constantly validating our convictions and amplifying our deepest fears," Iger said, while being honored with a humanitarian award.

"Hitler would have loved social media."

Iger also blamed social media for spreading hate, saying that it creates a false sense that everyone shares the same opinion, according to the entertainment business news portal.

"Hate and anger are dragging us toward the abyss once again," Iger said, adding that it is consuming public discourse and shaping the country and culture into something that is wholly unrecognizable to those who still believe in civility, human rights and basic decency.

While imploring the audience to renounce and reject hate in all forms, Iger also called on voters to "demand more" from elected officials.

Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Disney is hosting its investor day later on Thursday, where the company is expected to unveil new details about its streaming service, Disney+.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

