Friday, April 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Discord introduces Clubhouse-like Stage Channels feature for live audio conversations

Moderators will allow audience members to participate when they “raise” their hands by using the feature in Stage Channels.


FP TrendingApr 02, 2021 17:25:36 IST

Instant messaging and digital distribution platform Discord has introduced a new feature called Stage Channels to help users organise and manage audio events. The feature comes as a competition to Clubhouse, an audio-chat app, and Twitter Spaces which is the feature for live conversations. In a blog shared on the website of Discord, the company stated that with the Stage Channels feature, users can have a conversation with select listeners. The feature makes it easier to understand who is the one waiting for their turn to speak and who is the focus of attention in the conversation.

Discord introduces Clubhouse-like Stage Channels feature for live audio conversations

Stage Channels can be accessed on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, according to the blog post.

According to the blog post, each Stage will be managed by moderators who can add audience members when they want to share input and can transfer them back to the audience. Moderators will allow audience members to participate when they “raise” their hands by using the feature in Stage Channels.

Stage moderators can also mute, add or remove a speaker. The latest feature can be used for interviews, book reading, karaoke, or AMAs by Discord users.

Stage Channels can be accessed on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, according to the blog post. Reddit users had shared that they were able to view the new feature last month but were not able to use it.

On the other hand, the audio-chat app Clubhouse which is now facing competition from Discord’s Stage Channels is not available on Android yet.

Its CEO and founder Paul Davison had said that the Android version of Clubhouse is in the pipeline and will be available for the users soon.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Microsoft

Microsoft is reportedly acquiring Discord, a chat app for gamers, for over $10 billion

Mar 23, 2021
Microsoft is reportedly acquiring Discord, a chat app for gamers, for over $10 billion
LinkedIn confirms that it is working on a Clubhouse-like audio chatroom feature

LinkedIn

LinkedIn confirms that it is working on a Clubhouse-like audio chatroom feature

Mar 31, 2021

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021