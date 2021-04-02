FP Trending

Instant messaging and digital distribution platform Discord has introduced a new feature called Stage Channels to help users organise and manage audio events. The feature comes as a competition to Clubhouse, an audio-chat app, and Twitter Spaces which is the feature for live conversations. In a blog shared on the website of Discord, the company stated that with the Stage Channels feature, users can have a conversation with select listeners. The feature makes it easier to understand who is the one waiting for their turn to speak and who is the focus of attention in the conversation.

According to the blog post, each Stage will be managed by moderators who can add audience members when they want to share input and can transfer them back to the audience. Moderators will allow audience members to participate when they “raise” their hands by using the feature in Stage Channels.

Stage moderators can also mute, add or remove a speaker. The latest feature can be used for interviews, book reading, karaoke, or AMAs by Discord users.

Stage Channels can be accessed on Android, iOS, Windows, Linux, according to the blog post. Reddit users had shared that they were able to view the new feature last month but were not able to use it.

On the other hand, the audio-chat app Clubhouse which is now facing competition from Discord’s Stage Channels is not available on Android yet.

Its CEO and founder Paul Davison had said that the Android version of Clubhouse is in the pipeline and will be available for the users soon.