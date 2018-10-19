Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
19 October, 2018

Digital Wellbeing app now officially rolls out to Android One devices with Pie

The Nokia 7 Plus got the Digital Wellbeing app in the previous month

If you are among those who wish to monitor your smartphone usage and need something that will help you to go through a partial digital detox, then an interesting addition has been made for Android One family of users whose phones are running Android 9 Pie — the Digital Wellbeing app.

The app was first announced at I/O 2018, but the feature remained restricted to Pixel devices only.

The app helps you to keep a tab on how much time you invest in scrolling through your phone and enables you to cut back on the pointless staring at your phone.

Digital Wellbeing on Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

Digital Wellbeing on Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

As noted by Android Police, this feature is no longer restricted to only Android 9 Pie sporting Pixel devices, but also Android One.

The official changelog has been checked out in the app on the Play Store which confirms the app to expand beyond the boundaries of the bourgeoisie Pixel phones. The app is not a perfect tool as it is still in beta. But it can be seen as an aid to warn you about your sometimes mindless social media cravings.

The Nokia 7 Plus got Android 9 Pie last month, although it is still rolling out for a lot of users. But since it is an Android One device, is it eligible for Digital Wellbeing.

The changelog mentions, "To try the new features, you must be a Beta tester and have a Google Pixel or Android One phone with Android 9 Pie."

It's rather unclear at this moment about when Google will lift the limitation and allow the feature to expand past Android One and Pixel devices.

