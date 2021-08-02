Monday, August 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Digital payment solution 'e-RUPI' to launched in India: What it means and how it works

Banks including SBI, HDFC, Axis, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank and more are live with the e-RUPI digital payment solution.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2021 17:27:35 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution. Underlining that Modi has always championed digital initiatives, the Prime Minister's Office said over the years, several programs have been launched to ensure the benefits reach intended beneficiaries in a targeted and leak-proof manner, with limited touchpoints between government and beneficiary. The concept of electronic vouchers takes forward this vision of good governance, it said.

Image: Pixabay

E-RUPI assures 'timely payments' without the involvement of any intermediary. Image: Pixabay

What is e-RUPI? How does it work?

As per a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment." e-RUPI is a "QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries", states the official press release.

This will act as a prepaid voucher that can be redeemed as payment to a service provider, eliminating the need for a card, digital payments app or internet banking access. It will connect "sponsors of service providers with beneficiaries and service providers" digitally. It assures "timely payments" without the involvement of any intermediary. As per the official statement, "it also ensures that the payment to the service provider is made only after the transaction is completed."

The digital payment solution is developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority.

Users can redeem the voucher by scanning a QR Code received via SMS.

Where can one use e-RUPI?

As per the official statement, the digital payment service can be used to ensure "a leak-proof delivery of welfare services". It can also be used to deliver services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs & diagnostics under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertiliser subsidies and so on.

As for the private sector, the government suggested the sector can leverage these digital vouchers as a part of its "employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programs".

How is e-RUPI different from other digital payment apps?

The chief difference between e-RUPI and other online payment apps is that e-RUPI is not a platform or an app. It is a voucher that can be redeemed for specific services only. Unlike other payment services, the user does not need to have a digital payment app or even a bank account to redeem this voucher.

What are the benefits of using e-RUPI?

According to the NPCI website, it is beneficial for corporates as it is an end-to-end digital transaction that doesn't require any physical issuance. Therefore, it will lead to cost reduction for the organisation. Additionally, the website reveals the issuer will be able to track voucher redemption.

e-RUPI will be beneficial for users as it is "easy and secure", as per the official statement. Since it has a pre-blocked amount, chances of a transaction being declined will be significantly lowered.  As per NPCI, it has a two-step redemption process and the user does not need to share any personal details while redeeming the voucher. Notably, consumers do not need to have a digital payment app to redeem the voucher.

Which banks are live with e-RUPI?

As per NPCI, State Bank of India, HDFC, Axis, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank are already live with the e-RUPI digital payment solution.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

e-RUPI payments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch digital payment solution e-RUPI on Monday

Aug 02, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch digital payment solution e-RUPI on Monday
What is e-RUPI and how it will change India's digital payment behaviour

NewsTracker

What is e-RUPI and how it will change India's digital payment behaviour

Aug 02, 2021
Narendra Modi launches e-RUPI, says it will play major role in strengthening DBT scheme, boosting digital transactions

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi launches e-RUPI, says it will play major role in strengthening DBT scheme, boosting digital transactions

Aug 02, 2021
BJP MPs meet Modi amid Assam-Mizoram border row; North East close to heart, says PM

NewsTracker

BJP MPs meet Modi amid Assam-Mizoram border row; North East close to heart, says PM

Aug 02, 2021
Badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away: PM Narendra Modi, sports minister, and others offer condolences

SportsTracker

Badminton legend Nandu Natekar passes away: PM Narendra Modi, sports minister, and others offer condolences

Jul 28, 2021
Junior finance minister says higher Q1 tax mop-up shows economy on recovery path

NewsTracker

Junior finance minister says higher Q1 tax mop-up shows economy on recovery path

Jul 27, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021