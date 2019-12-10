Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Digital marketing firm Alphaom takes InMobi to NCLT over non-payment of dues

According to Alphaom’s petition, InMobi owes the company Rs 1.52 crore for a value-added service campaign.


Sunny SenDec 10, 2019 15:04:09 IST

Bengaluru-based advertising tech unicorn InMobi has been taken to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by Alphaom Marketing over alleged non-payment of dues amounting to Rs 2.34 crore.

According to Alphaom’s petition, a copy of which is with Tech2, Japan’s SoftBank-backed InMobi Technology owes the digital marketing company Rs 1.52 crore for a value-added service campaign.

Alphaom levied interest charges at 18 percent, amounting to Rs 82 lakh, over the principal amount of Rs 1.52 crore as on July 2019, when it moved the NCLT.

Digital marketing firm Alphaom takes InMobi to NCLT over non-payment of dues

The National Company Law Tribunal.

"We are contesting this claim on merits and since the matter is sub judice in NCLT, we are unable to comment further," an InMobi spokesperson said.

Alphaom did not respond to Tech2 queries. The story will be updated to include the company’s comments.

A single-judge bench of Rajeswara Rao Vittanala is hearing the case. InMobi didn’t attend two of the three hearings held so far, sources said.

In May 2016, InMobi asked Alphaom to run a campaign, which was done and volumes were delivered to the accused, the petition says.

Subsequently, two invoices — of Rs 1.43 crore and Rs 9 lakh — were raised in June and July which InMobi failed to honour.

On August 17, 2016, Alpha wrote a mail to InMobi. According to the petition, the company “never raised an objection” and “categorically acknowledged its debt” to Alphaom. Still, InMobi continued to delay the payment on “some frivolous grounds”.

The complaint has been filed under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, which says if after 10 days from the date of delivery of notice or invoice that demands payment, the money has not been paid, the creditor can file an application before relevant authorities for initiating a corporate insolvency resolution process.

(Also read: InMobi ties up with China's APUS in bid to challenge Google)

InMobi in September raised $45 million for its mobile content platform Glance from Mithril Capital.

InMobi, founded by Naveen Tiwari who is also the CEO, has raised $320 million and has SoftBank, Kleiner Perkins, Sherpalo Ventures and Lightspeed as its lead investors.

Recently, the company also acquired video-content platform Roposo in a $20 million cash-and-stock deal.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Thomas Cook shares zoom 11% after company announces completion of corporate restructuring process

Nov 26, 2019
Thomas Cook shares zoom 11% after company announces completion of corporate restructuring process
DHFL shares fall nearly 5% after NCLT admits RBI's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings

NewsTracker

DHFL shares fall nearly 5% after NCLT admits RBI's petition to initiate insolvency proceedings

Dec 03, 2019
Jaypee Infratech insolvency: Suraksha Realty hopeful of getting favourable vote of lenders, homebuyers

NewsTracker

Jaypee Infratech insolvency: Suraksha Realty hopeful of getting favourable vote of lenders, homebuyers

Dec 09, 2019
Bharti Airtel submits conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden RCom' telecom assets

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel submits conditional bids of around Rs 9,500 crore for debt-ridden RCom' telecom assets

Nov 29, 2019
Airtel, Reliance Jio submit bids for debt-ridden RCom telecom assets; Committee of Creditors to meet today

NewsTracker

Airtel, Reliance Jio submit bids for debt-ridden RCom telecom assets; Committee of Creditors to meet today

Nov 26, 2019
DHFL shares fall nearly 5% after RBI files application to initiate insolvency resolution process

NewsTracker

DHFL shares fall nearly 5% after RBI files application to initiate insolvency resolution process

Dec 02, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019