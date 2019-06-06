Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Digital and experiential are the effective learning methods for children: Study

Indian parents say that the experiential learning method increases the time children invest in studying.

tech2 News StaffJun 06, 2019 15:19:40 IST

Methods of learning have come a long way now, changing by leaps and bounds in the past. In a competitive world like this, it is the need of the hour that children should be provided with the right learning methods so that they can have a secure future.

According to the HP New Asian Learning Experience Study, millennial parents in India are deeply concerned about how their children should go about the learning process so as to make them future-ready. According to the survey, Indian parents prefer a mix of digital and experiential learning methods for their kids.

Digital and experiential are the effective learning methods for children: Study

Image: Pixabay

Parents in India feel that digital learning will help children know more about different cultures and ideas. As per the survey, 63 percent of the parents think that it will also aid them in becoming more creative. Close monitoring and moderation are highly required in this method.

On the other hand, experiential learning is just going to add to the personality of children as it will give them practical knowledge about a particular subject. About 64 percent of the parents in India say that the experiential method increases the time children invent in studying whereas 57 percent believe that it helps in improving comprehension.

Another aspect that can help in the overall learning process is by print as reading comprehension is also a big part of the skillful learning method.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Digital learning tools can have a positive impact on kids: Survey

Sep 07, 2016
Digital learning tools can have a positive impact on kids: Survey
Panel backs introduction of digital learning in US

Panel backs introduction of digital learning in US

Jun 13, 2013
Byju's acquires US-based Osmo for about Rs 850 cr; online start-up to offer customised, engaging solution for kids

NewsTracker

Byju's acquires US-based Osmo for about Rs 850 cr; online start-up to offer customised, engaging solution for kids

Jan 17, 2019
Personal computers instrumental in closing skill gap: Intel India

Personal computers instrumental in closing skill gap: Intel India

Dec 02, 2016
Kerala's state-run schools to go digital from next academic year

NewsTracker

Kerala's state-run schools to go digital from next academic year

May 27, 2017
Intel India continues work on Digital India; announces completion of 100 'Unnati Kendras'

Intel India continues work on Digital India; announces completion of 100 'Unnati Kendras'

Sep 20, 2016

science

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Microplastic

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Jun 06, 2019
Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Black Hole

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Jun 06, 2019
China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Satellite Launch

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Jun 06, 2019
NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Newstracker

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Jun 06, 2019