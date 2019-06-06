tech2 News Staff

Methods of learning have come a long way now, changing by leaps and bounds in the past. In a competitive world like this, it is the need of the hour that children should be provided with the right learning methods so that they can have a secure future.

According to the HP New Asian Learning Experience Study, millennial parents in India are deeply concerned about how their children should go about the learning process so as to make them future-ready. According to the survey, Indian parents prefer a mix of digital and experiential learning methods for their kids.

Parents in India feel that digital learning will help children know more about different cultures and ideas. As per the survey, 63 percent of the parents think that it will also aid them in becoming more creative. Close monitoring and moderation are highly required in this method.

On the other hand, experiential learning is just going to add to the personality of children as it will give them practical knowledge about a particular subject. About 64 percent of the parents in India say that the experiential method increases the time children invent in studying whereas 57 percent believe that it helps in improving comprehension.

Another aspect that can help in the overall learning process is by print as reading comprehension is also a big part of the skillful learning method.

