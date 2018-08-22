Wednesday, August 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 August, 2018 13:38 IST

Didn’t ‘like’ it: Elon Musk explains why he deleted his Instagram account

Elon Musk quotes TS Eliot to explains why he deactivated his Instagram account.

Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company CEO Elon Musk has quit Instagram.

Of course, his exit had everybody curious, so Musk gave an explanation for deactivating the account with a Tweet, which quotes a poem by TS Eliot. "Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water," Musk wrote.

Musk also posted a screenshot of the poem Waste Land to give reference to ‘Death by Water’ in his tweet.

He also had a much simpler explanation to the exit, in three easy words — “Didn’t ‘like’ it”. Don’t miss the subtle play on the like, the double tap feature on Instagram to like someone’s posts.

Musk has over 8 million followers on his Instagram account, which he deactivated abruptly on 21 August. Earlier this week, Elon Musk’s Tesla shares were at a 3-month low, after he announced the possibility of taking the company private.

While Musk said the funding was secured, researchers and investors, expressed skepticism at this move.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

also see

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's tweet about Tesla raises doubts on use of social media by companies

Aug 13, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX could help fund a bid to take Tesla private: Report

Aug 17, 2018

Tesla

Tesla board forms panel to negotiate with Musk deal on taking company private

Aug 14, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk's tweet to turn Tesla private makes bankers sceptical over funding

Aug 13, 2018

Instagram hacked

Hackers are taking control of hundreds of Instagram accounts as users lose hope

Aug 14, 2018

Tesla

Tesla's board of directors to evaluate Elon Musk's plan for privatisation

Aug 09, 2018

science

Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane grows to Category 5 storm as it approaches Hawaii's coast

Aug 22, 2018

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine lists prospects for exploiting water on the moon

Aug 22, 2018

Moon

Scientists confirm 'definitive existence' of ice on Moon using Chandrayaan-1 data

Aug 22, 2018

Supercapacitors

Supercapacitors to charge Galaxy Note 9's S Pen: What is it and how does it work?

Aug 22, 2018