Tesla/SpaceX/Boring Company CEO Elon Musk has quit Instagram.

Of course, his exit had everybody curious, so Musk gave an explanation for deactivating the account with a Tweet, which quotes a poem by TS Eliot. "Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water," Musk wrote.

Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

Musk also posted a screenshot of the poem Waste Land to give reference to ‘Death by Water’ in his tweet.

Read Eliot’s notes on The Waste Land https://t.co/2SSsHiJmiO pic.twitter.com/uToAi4kBi1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

He also had a much simpler explanation to the exit, in three easy words — “Didn’t ‘like’ it”. Don’t miss the subtle play on the like, the double tap feature on Instagram to like someone’s posts.

Didn’t “like” it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

Musk has over 8 million followers on his Instagram account, which he deactivated abruptly on 21 August. Earlier this week, Elon Musk’s Tesla shares were at a 3-month low, after he announced the possibility of taking the company private.

Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018

While Musk said the funding was secured, researchers and investors, expressed skepticism at this move.