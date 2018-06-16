If you are a Messenger person, it’s possible you may have recently experienced the app crashing.

Specially occurring to Facebook Messenger users on iPhones and iPads, the app has reportedly been crashing a lot in the past two days for some users. This was first reported by The Verge, which revealed that the crash was happening because some users downloaded Messenger version 170.0, that was released on 15 June.

The new version apparently has some bug that makes the app crash as soon as a user opens it. Many users reported the same issue.

But how do I fix it?

While the issue sounds complex, the fix for it is pretty straightforward.

To counter the issue, Facebook released a version 170.1 of the Messenger soon after. Downloading the new version from the App Store is apparently fixing the app to an absolute normal. Facebook has also confirmed that the update will fix the issue.

Now, you could wait for an auto-update to run, or you could manually go to the App Store and update the app. Be sure you run the update on a strong Wi-Fi connection.

Earlier this month, Facebook-owned Instagram app was also intermittently crashing for some Android users. The issue persisted for a few hours on the morning on 5 June. Oddly, the issue was reported by mostly Google Pixel users. The issue was fixed within a few hours of reporting, and since the app has not faced any such problem.