FP TrendingNov 11, 2020 14:22:14 IST
Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. It marks the beginning of Diwali and Lord Dhanvantari, who is believed to be the God of Ayurveda, is worshipped on this day. Devotees also worship goddess Lakshmi as well as Lord Kubera. The day has immense importance as it is considered an extremely lucky occasion for buying gold, silverware and new utensils. This year Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated on 13 November. Every year, the festival is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world, the best way to celebrate the occasion with your family and friends is by digitally extending your wishes. This can be done by sending them interesting WhatsApp stickers just for the occasion.
Here is how you can download and send Dhanteras WhatsApp stickers
Step 1: Open WhatsApp in your smartphone
Step 2: Tap on the personal or group chat where you would like to send the Dhanteras WhatsApp sticker
Step 3: Click on the emoji icon in the keyboard
Step 4: Select the stickers' section here
Step 5: Tap on the ‘+’ symbol
Step 6: Choose your ideal sticker pack from a list of several sticker packs in this section
In case you do not find any suitable sticker pack in the app, you will need to follow a few more steps. These include:
Step 7: Select the option ‘Get More Stickers’ by scrolling down to the end of the list
Step 8: Click on the link, it will take you to the Google Play Store
Step 9: Search for the Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers or something on similar lines
Step 10: Now make your pick from any app of your liking and install it
Step 11: After installation, open WhatsApp and add the new stickers
Send them forward to share the spirit of festivities this year!
