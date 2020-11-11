Wednesday, November 11, 2020Back to
Dhanteras 2020: Here is how you can download themed-WhatsApp stickers

You can download third party-themed WhatsApp sticker apps from PlayStore.


FP TrendingNov 11, 2020 14:22:14 IST

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar. It marks the beginning of Diwali and Lord Dhanvantari, who is believed to be the God of Ayurveda, is worshipped on this day. Devotees also worship goddess Lakshmi as well as Lord Kubera. The day has immense importance as it is considered an extremely lucky occasion for buying gold, silverware and new utensils. This year Dhanteras 2020 will be celebrated on 13 November. Every year, the festival is observed on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the world, the best way to celebrate the occasion with your family and friends is by digitally extending your wishes. This can be done by sending them interesting WhatsApp stickers just for the occasion.

Dhanteras will be celebrated on 13 November this year. Image: Pixabay

Here is how you can download and send Dhanteras WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp in your smartphone

Step 2: Tap on the personal or group chat where you would like to send the Dhanteras WhatsApp sticker

Step 3: Click on the emoji icon in the keyboard

Step 4: Select the stickers' section here

Step 5: Tap on the ‘+’ symbol

Step 6: Choose your ideal sticker pack from a list of several sticker packs in this section

In case you do not find any suitable sticker pack in the app, you will need to follow a few more steps. These include:

Step 7: Select the option ‘Get More Stickers’ by scrolling down to the end of the list

Step 8: Click on the link, it will take you to the Google Play Store

Step 9: Search for the Dhanteras WhatsApp Stickers or something on similar lines

Step 10: Now make your pick from any app of your liking and install it

Step 11: After installation, open WhatsApp and add the new stickers

Send them forward to share the spirit of festivities this year!

