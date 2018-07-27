Friday, July 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 July, 2018 15:27 IST

Device makers, browsers to be as responsible for user data as telcos: TRAI chairman

TRAI says that with phone’s increasing interaction with data they should be held responsible for it.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) chairman RS Sharma has said that the proposed recommendations on privacy, security and ownership of data, the device makers should be held equally responsible for data as the telecom service providers are.

In an interview with The Economic Times, Sharma said, “In the telecom sector, it is not only telecom service providers alone handling data. The devices have become smart and a subsequent number of people are using smartphones today. These devices and browsers also capture a lot of data.”

Representational image.

Representational image.

He said that with smartphones transferring, sharing and storing data on the cloud, the role of applications, smartphones and even their operating system changes, and therefore the rules that apply to telecom service providers, must also apply to the devices.

Sharma does clarify that in this proposal he does not suggest that data security and privacy recommendation be included in TRAI’s purview, but they are merely meant to ensure that these devices are “gatekeepers” for the user data. He says that since the use of telecom services and mobiles, in most cases, is dependant on each other, the same laws for data protection must apply to both.

As for foreign companies like Apple following such a recommendation, he added that if it is selling devices in India, nothing prevents it from following the rules applicable to India. "For instance, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is happening in Europe, and it is applicable, similarly it can also be applied,” said Sharma.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

also see

Data Privacy

Telecom firms 'mere custodians' of people's data with no rights over it: TRAI

Jul 17, 2018

Data Privacy

TRAI's recommendations on privacy are welcome but some questions still need to be answered

Jul 18, 2018

TRAI

Amid a face-off with Apple, TRAI says rules to curb pesky calls are unbiased

Jul 25, 2018

Telecom

Jio tops charts in 4G download speed while Idea registers highest upload speed

Jul 18, 2018

Consumer Complaints

DoT receives 40 to 50 mn consumer complaints annually, says Telecom Secretary

Jul 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Pesky call rules not targeting any specific company, says Telecom Regulatory Authority Chairman RS Sharma

Jul 25, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018