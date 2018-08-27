Domestic feature phone brand Detel on 27 August introduced its "D1 Slim" phone featuring a digital camera with LED flash at Rs 1,199.

The feature phone comes with a 2.8-inch LCD display and houses a 1,500 mAh battery, the company said in a statement, adding that the device supports expandable storage up to 16 GB via microSD card.

Available in three colour variants — blue, gold, and rose gold — the phone comes with support for Bluetooth and export/import of contact via SD card.

"'D1 Slim' has been designed and equipped with advanced features to set new benchmarks in the market," said Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, Detel.

The phone is available on B2BAdda.com, the company said.

Detel grabbed the limelight in 2017 with the launch of the "Detel D1' at Rs 299 which the company claimed was the lowest for a mobile phone in India.