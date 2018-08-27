Monday, August 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 27 August, 2018 14:54 IST

Detel D1 Slim feature phone with a camera launched in India at Rs 1,199

Available in three colour variants — blue, gold, and rose gold — the phone comes with Bluetooth.

Domestic feature phone brand Detel on 27 August introduced its "D1 Slim" phone featuring a digital camera with LED flash at Rs 1,199.

The feature phone comes with a 2.8-inch LCD display and houses a 1,500 mAh battery, the company said in a statement, adding that the device supports expandable storage up to 16 GB via microSD card.

D1 Slim. Image: Detel

D1 Slim. Image: Detel

Available in three colour variants  blue, gold, and rose gold  the phone comes with support for Bluetooth and export/import of contact via SD card.

"'D1 Slim' has been designed and equipped with advanced features to set new benchmarks in the market," said Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, Detel.

The phone is available on B2BAdda.com, the company said.

Detel grabbed the limelight in 2017 with the launch of the "Detel D1' at Rs 299 which the company claimed was the lowest for a mobile phone in India.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

NewsTracker

BSNL announces the Detel D1 feature phone, now available at Rs 499 with a bundled offer on voice calls

Dec 26, 2017

Now contact lenses can also display text messages

Dec 10, 2012

TechBuzz

Now contact lenses can also display text messages

Dec 10, 2012

Tech 2.0 Show Episode 12 Part 02

Feb 19, 2011

Tech Toyz - Upcoming Cameras of '09

Feb 19, 2011

Sony Cyber-shot DSC-380

Mar 05, 2010

science

Gaganyaan

ISRO's first manned space mission 'Gaganyaan' is on schedule: K Vijay Raghavan

Aug 27, 2018

Biofuel

SpiceJet flies India's first partially biofuel-powered test flight from Dehradun

Aug 27, 2018

Radiology

Scientists design AI programme to spot commonly-missed lung cancer tumours

Aug 27, 2018

Hurricane Lane

After Hurricane Lane: How climate change is causing more storms over Hawaii

Aug 27, 2018