tech2 News Staff

Earlier this week, after Twitter fact-checked two of US president Donald Trump's posts, an outcry was prompted from the conservatives. On Thursday, Trump signed an Executive Order directing federal regulators to crack down on social media companies like Twitter and consider taking away legal protections that guard them against the responsibility for what gets posted on their platforms.

However, the Executive Order does not seem to scare Twitter into not deploying its policies against the US president.

On Friday, Donald Trump tweeted about the Minneapolis protests taking place in the US, which has emerged in the wake of George Floyd's death. Twitter has placed a public interest notice on the tweet by Trump warning users that the post "glorifies violence".

We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/jau9J2edX7 — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 29, 2020

While ordinarily, Twitter removes posts that violate Twitter Rules. However, in the case of this tweet by Trump, Twitter says "it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible".

The flagged tweet by Trump will not be visible to readers outright, but clicking on the 'View' button next to the notice will make the tweet appear.

....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Twitter says it has taken the action to prevent inspiring anyone else from committing violent acts.

“We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance,” the company tweeted.

We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) May 29, 2020

As per its company policy, the engagements with the said tweet will be limited. While users will be able to retweet the post with a comment, no one will be able to like, reply or retweet the post.