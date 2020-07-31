FP Studio

Working from home is the new mantra to match our “new normal”. But what do you do when you have sophisticated tech needs and believe in owning the best? Quick answer - you look to market leaders like Dell for robust options to match your style and your high standards.

Synonymous with innovation and cutting edge technology, the company has just launched its new DELL XPS 13. With the redesign and overhaul, consumers can now expect to have a levelled up experience and a premium-build device. Yet this is only the beginning of things to love about these laptops.

Get more screen for 13”

The laptop has an almost 7% larger 16:10 ratio display thanks to its 4-sided InfinityEdge display which gives you an incredible 91.5% screen to body ratio. This technology makes it possible to provide you with a smaller and thinner form factor than ever before. Besides, its Eyesafe display technology protects your peepers by reducing harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colours. With 100% sRGB colour gamut reproduction and a brighter screen with up to 4K+ resolution, you can now spend hours photo and video editing hassle-free.

Form and function – Tiny but Mighty

The premium build-quality and meticulous design give you the pleasure of style and unmatched function that you can take anywhere. Lightweight and durable, your battery will keep on going for up to an unbelievable 18 hours. Add in a revolutionary webcam built into the narrow screen top bezel, and you can video conference or live stream without a hitch. Overall, this 13-inch laptop with an 11 in form factor gives you a premium experience from anywhere.

Go from screen to green

If poor packaging choices weigh heavily on your green conscience, Dell is thinking ahead. While all of Dell’s packaging is sustainable, the new XPS13’s packaging eliminates both foam and single-use plastic and makes the rest easy to recycle. How’s that for incredible? Now you can have a premium yet earth-friendly unboxing with every machine.

Given the state of the world today, screen time is only set to skyrocket, and your PC will ultimately be the backbone of your productivity and digital life. So savvy video-editor, streaming media buff or multi-tasking genius, whatever your niche, the Dell XPS 13 is the answer to all your tech prayers right now.

This is a partnered content.