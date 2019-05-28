tech2 News Staff

At Computex 2019, Dell released an army of devices including laptops, all-in-ones, and workstations. Among them was the XPS 13 2-in-1 which is easily the most interesting device from the lot that gets a 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake processor upgrade. The Dell XPS 15 Dell also released several devices under its mainstream Inspiron sub-brand and its Vostro business lineup.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 features and specifications

Dell has redesigned the XPS 13 2-in-1 and added the latest hardware that will deliver higher performance on the machine. The device sports Dell’s InfinityEdge display (essentially, thin bezels) in a 16:10 aspect ratio and seven percent larger screen real estate. Dell says that its most innovative and smallest laptop webcam has been added to the top bezel after customer feedback.

The display has an HDR400 certified UHD+ panel and it also supports Dolby Vision. Dell’s EyeSafe display has been implemented in the machine that apparently reduces the emission of blue light and still manages to retain the colour gamut.

It features a premium design with an aluminum body with a “black carbon fiber” or “arctic white woven glass fiber” palm rests. Users also get Gorilla Glass 5 on the screen, larger touchpad, Dell’s MagLev keyboard, and new hinge design.

Specifications Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Processor "10th Generation Intel Core i3 1005 G1 10th Generation Intel Core i5 1035 G1 10th Generation Intel Core i7 1065 G7" OS "Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Ultra" Memory "4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM at 3733MHz 8GB LPDDR4x SDRAM at 3733MHz 16GB LPDDR4x SDRAM at 3733MHz 32GB LPDDR4x SDRAM at 3733MHz" Storage 256GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD, 512GB PCIe 3 x4 SSD, 1TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD (On board) Graphics "Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris®Plus Graphics" Display "13.4-inch UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200)" AC Adapter 45W AC adapter, (USB Type-C™) Audio Stereo speakers professionally tuned with Waves MaxxAudio® Pro Battery 51WHr battery Connectivity "2x Thunderbolt 3 (DisplayPort / power delivery (4 lanes of PCI Express Gen 3) 1x microSD card reader 1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack" Dimensions "Height: 7 -13 mm (0.28-0.51”) Width: 297mm (11.69”) Depth: 207mm (8.15”) Starting weight: 1.32 kg (2.9 lbs*)" Wireless "Killer™ AX1650 (2x2) built on Intel WiFi 6 Chipset Bluetooth 5.0 Miracast™ capable"

Dell XPS 15 features and specifications

The XPS 15 has been its flagship for a long time and it has received a few upgrades. It has a 4K OLED option which is a first for the lineup that will achieve better blacks and hence, higher contrast. Powered by Intel’s latest 9th Gen Intel Core processors, it also comes with a discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

Dell Inspiron laptops and AIOs, Vostro laptops

Dell also announced a new range of Inspiron machines including laptops, 2-in-1s and AIOs. The Inspiron 15 7000 has a 9th Gen Intel Core H-class processor with up to eight cores, NVIDIA GTX 1650 GPU, 16 GB of RAM and dual NVMe SSD options. There’s a 13-inch display Inspiron 13 5000 dedicated towards mobile broadband connection use-cases as it comes with a micro-SIM card slot. Powered by 7th Gen AMD processors, the Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 is more supposed to be a portable entry-level device for entertainment workloads. The Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 comes in 13 and 15-inch display options with an optional pen.

The company has redesigned its AIO offerings with the Inspiron 24 5000 AIO and Inspiron 27 7000 AIO. They come with 23.8 and 27-inch full HD displays, respectively, with a pop-up camera. Powered by Intel Core processors (i3, i5, and i7), they also ship with NVIDIA’s MX 110 graphics.

Dell’s Vostro lineup of business laptops also saw some love in the form of the Vostro 13 5000 that is said to be the thinnest Vostro laptop ever. The upper variant, Vostro 15 7000 comes with Intel’s latest H-series six-core processors and NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

Pricing and availability

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 will start selling from July at a starting price of $999 (approx. Rs 70,000) while the Dell XPS 15 isn’t available yet, but it will be available soon at the same starting price as the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. The pricing and availability of the rest of the devices are as follows:

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 and 15 7000 – Available, starting at $579 (approx. Rs 40,000)

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 – Available on 10 June, starting at $349 (approx. Rs 23,000)

Dell Inspiron 24 5000 AIO – Available on 26 July, starting at $699 (approx. Rs 49,000)

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO – Available on 26 July, starting at $949 (approx. Rs 66,000)

Dell Vostro 13 5000 – Available now, starting at $849 (approx. Rs 59,071)

Dell Vostro 15 7000 – Available now, starting at $1149 (approx. Rs 80,000)

For now, Dell hasn’t revealed any details about the Indian pricing and availability.

