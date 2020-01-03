tech2 News Staff

The popular ultra-portable Dell XPS 13 laptop has been given an upgrade with Intel’s latest 10th Gen Core ‘Ice Lake’ processors. This refresh comes right before a week CES 2020 kicks off.

Dell has updated the laptop’s display in the 13.4-inch form factor to almost a zero-bezel design. The display can go up to 500 nits in brightness with a 178-degree viewing angle and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It covers 90 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space and carries an HDR400 certification. There’s another display variant with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels that also covers the entire gamut of the sRGB colour space. Both displays are Dolby Vision certified.

It will support up to 32 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of PCIe SSD storage. There’s a 52 WHr battery inside rated for 19 hours of usage for the full HD+ variant. It can be charged via a USB-C port.

With the newer Ice Lake processor, the XPS 13 will be able to take advantage of the Intel Iris Plus graphics that isn’t present on Comet Lake. However, the laptop will sell in both Comet Lake and Ice Lake versions, according to AnandTech.

The Dell XPS 13 will start selling in the US, Canada and a few European countries on 7 January at a starting price of $999. It also launched a Developer Edition of the XPS 13 running the latest build of Ubuntu that’s priced at $1,199. The laptop will be available in other regions in February.

