  Advertisement
Indo-Asian News Service 29 August, 2018 20:35 IST

Dell unveils its Inspiron Chromebook, Vostro, XPS laptops lineup at IFA 2018

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 two-in-one is built for users who want upscale features.

Dell on 29 August unveiled a new suite of devices at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) Berlin that are aimed at elevating the computing experience for the everyday consumer, mobile professionals and fast-paced small business professionals.

The company has introduced its first Inspiron Chromebook, Inspiron, Vostro and XPS line-up of laptops.

"We are excited to be at IFA again this year to showcase our technology innovations that continue to enhance the computing experience," Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer and Small Business at Dell, said in a statement.

Dell inspiron13 7000

Dell Inspiron 13 7000.

"We've invested in redesigning our portfolio of mainstream laptops and two-in-ones with beautiful designs, premium materials and thoughtful features, illustrating our ongoing dedication to deliver quality devices," he added.

The Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 two-in-one is built for users who want a premium convertible and upscale features.

There is a 14-inch FHD IPS display and seamless integration with Google applications and ecosystem.

It comes with 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U CPU and up to 128GB of onboard eMMC storage.

The new Inspiron 7000 two-in-ones combine performance and premium design and are available in 13-inch, 15-inch and 17-inch sizes.

The Inspiron 5000 two-in-ones and laptops come with many top-line enhancements of the 7000 series, including, thermal routing and narrow borders.

The company's flagship XPS 13  the smallest 13-inch laptop  now comes with new Intel 8th Generation i3 processor.

The company also expanded its Vostro line with the new Vostro 14 and 15 5000 laptops that are focused on providing productivity and security features.

