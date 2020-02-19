Wednesday, February 19, 2020Back to
Dell to sell cybersecurity unit for $2.08 billion

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its cybersecurity unit RSA for $2.08 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners. The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months, the companies said


ReutersFeb 19, 2020 00:16:23 IST

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

