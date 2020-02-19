Reuters

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its cybersecurity unit RSA for $2.08 billion to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and AlpInvest Partners.

The deal is expected to close in the next six to nine months, the companies said.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

