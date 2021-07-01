FP Trending

Dell has introduced its UltraSharp Webcam for 4K video conferencing. This comes after the company witnessed the growing adoption of video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The webcam is cylindrically shaped and features a smooth textured metallic finish on top. It has a 4K Sony sensor which enhances video communication even in low light.

It has been listed at Rs 18,999 in India. It is now available for purchase worldwide through Dell's enterprise channels.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam sports an 8.3 MP Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor with up to 4K UHD resolution at 24fps/ 30fps frame rate. It has a full HD and HD resolution at a frame rate of up to 60 fps. It also sports a Digital Overlap HDR capability and a multi-element lens on top to capture additional light. Its 3D/ 2D video noise reduction feature uses software algorithms to eliminate grainy images. It requires an external microphone for video conferences.

The webcam uses the AI-backed Auto-Framing feature for enhanced focusing. It includes a Dell Express Sign-In feature for a built-in proximity sensor that detects your presence and automatically logs you out when you're not around. The webcam's infrared (IR) sensor enables seamless log-in using Windows Hello.

The webcam can be easily clipped using a magnetic mount and a tripod adapter. The magnetic mount has a cable management slot and can be placed on a thin-bezel monitor. It has a USB Type-C port that can be bundled USB-A-to-USB-Type C cable (two meters in length) to connect with a PC. The magnetic snap-on cover can be placed on the front to keep the webcam protected.

Dell Ultrasharp webcam supports Windows 10 and macOS devices. It also has a certification for platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.