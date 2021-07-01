Thursday, July 01, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Dell launches Ultrasharp Webcam for 4K video conferencing at Rs 18,999

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam sports an 8.3 MP Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor with up to 4K UHD resolution at 24fps/ 30fps frame rate.


FP TrendingJul 01, 2021 12:18:01 IST

Dell has introduced its UltraSharp Webcam for 4K video conferencing. This comes after the company witnessed the growing adoption of video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The webcam is cylindrically shaped and features a smooth textured metallic finish on top. It has a 4K Sony sensor which enhances video communication even in low light.

Dell webcam

Dell Ultrasharp Webcam

It has been listed at Rs 18,999 in India. It is now available for purchase worldwide through Dell's enterprise channels.

The Dell UltraSharp Webcam sports an 8.3 MP Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor with up to 4K UHD resolution at 24fps/ 30fps frame rate. It has a full HD and HD resolution at a frame rate of up to 60 fps. It also sports a Digital Overlap HDR capability and a multi-element lens on top to capture additional light. Its 3D/ 2D video noise reduction feature uses software algorithms to eliminate grainy images. It requires an external microphone for video conferences.

The webcam uses the AI-backed Auto-Framing feature for enhanced focusing. It includes a Dell Express Sign-In feature for a built-in proximity sensor that detects your presence and automatically logs you out when you're not around. The webcam's infrared (IR) sensor enables seamless log-in using Windows Hello.

The webcam can be easily clipped using a magnetic mount and a tripod adapter. The magnetic mount has a cable management slot and can be placed on a thin-bezel monitor. It has a USB Type-C port that can be bundled USB-A-to-USB-Type C cable (two meters in length) to connect with a PC. The magnetic snap-on cover can be placed on the front to keep the webcam protected.

Dell Ultrasharp webcam supports Windows 10 and macOS devices. It also has a certification for platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

'Preparing my future with people around me': Armani talks succession at first live show since pandemic

Jun 22, 2021
'Preparing my future with people around me': Armani talks succession at first live show since pandemic

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021