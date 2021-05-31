Monday, May 31, 2021Back to
Dell launches new range of Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex laptops in India: All you need to know

According to Dell, Bioplastics from tree waste has been used in commercial laptops.


FP TrendingMay 31, 2021 18:12:11 IST

Dell has announced a new range of commercial Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex laptops for its customers in India. One of the highlighting features of this new range of laptops is that it comes with various security support features. According to Dell, Bioplastics from tree waste have been used in commercial laptops. The Latitude 7320 has a 13-inch display. It has an advanced 5 MP front-facing camera along with temporal Noise Reduction (TNR).

Latitude 7320

Latitude 7320

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook has Low Blue Light technology while Latitude 7420 features both clamshell and has 2-in-1 form factors with a 14-inch display.

Both Latitude 9420 and 9520 SafeShutter security opens and closes the webcam in sync with the video conference. Latitude 9420 also offers camera enhancements with automatic background blur and light correction.

On the other hand, the Precision 3560 has PremierColor software, an exclusive software by Dell.

Both Precision 3560 and Latitude 5320 have bioplastic from tree waste in their design. Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, both can support four 4K monitors at once. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra is especially for small businesses and educators and is cost-effective.

Dell Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex laptops pricing

Equipped with several new features, the starting price of the new range of laptops (without taxes) is as follows:

The Dell Latitude 7320: Rs 85,000

The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook: Rs 94,500

The Dell Latitude 7420: Rs 90,000

The Dell Latitude 9420: Rs 1,36,000

The Dell Latitude 9520: Rs 1,45,000

The Dell Latitude 5320: Rs 77,500

The Precision 3560: Rs 74,500

The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra: 47,500

The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra: Rs 43,000

The OptiPlex 5090 starts: Rs 46,500

