FP TrendingMay 31, 2021 18:12:11 IST
Dell has announced a new range of commercial Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex laptops for its customers in India. One of the highlighting features of this new range of laptops is that it comes with various security support features. According to Dell, Bioplastics from tree waste have been used in commercial laptops. The Latitude 7320 has a 13-inch display. It has an advanced 5 MP front-facing camera along with temporal Noise Reduction (TNR).
The Latitude 7410 Chromebook has Low Blue Light technology while Latitude 7420 features both clamshell and has 2-in-1 form factors with a 14-inch display.
Both Latitude 9420 and 9520 SafeShutter security opens and closes the webcam in sync with the video conference. Latitude 9420 also offers camera enhancements with automatic background blur and light correction.
On the other hand, the Precision 3560 has PremierColor software, an exclusive software by Dell.
Both Precision 3560 and Latitude 5320 have bioplastic from tree waste in their design. Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra, both can support four 4K monitors at once. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra is especially for small businesses and educators and is cost-effective.
Dell Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex laptops pricing
Equipped with several new features, the starting price of the new range of laptops (without taxes) is as follows:
The Dell Latitude 7320: Rs 85,000
The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook: Rs 94,500
The Dell Latitude 7420: Rs 90,000
The Dell Latitude 9420: Rs 1,36,000
The Dell Latitude 9520: Rs 1,45,000
The Dell Latitude 5320: Rs 77,500
The Precision 3560: Rs 74,500
The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra: 47,500
The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra: Rs 43,000
The OptiPlex 5090 starts: Rs 46,500
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.