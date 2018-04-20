Dell has released a new range of AMD Ryzen powered laptops in US. The Inspiron 13 7000 and Inspiron 15 5000 have been listed on the Dell's official website in the United States. Dell has released two variants of the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Convertible Laptops and four variants of the Inspiron 15 5000.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 Convertible laptops come with a 13.3-inch IPS LED touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The laptops feature a face detection (IR) camera placed beside the webcam. Other features on the laptops include Dell’s CinemaSound, Blacklit keyboards and USB 3.1 Type-C ports.

The top variant of the Inspiron 13 7000 is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Mobile processor and Radeon Vega10 graphics. It comes with 12 GB DDR4 RAM which can be configured up to 16 GB. The lower variant of the laptop comes with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile processor and Radeon Vega8 graphics. It runs on 8 GB DDDR4 RAM.

The higher variant is priced at $879 and the cheaper variant comes with a price tag of $729.99. All the variants of the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 come with 256 GB of storage.

Moving on to Dell Inspiron 15 5000 which is available in four variants in the US. The lowest variant is priced at Rs $629 and comes with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile processor and Radeon Vega8 graphics. The second variant comes with AMD Ryzen 3 2200U Mobile processor and Radeon Vega3 graphics. It is priced at Rs $649 and packs 12 GB DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The third variant of the Inspiron 15 5000 comes with AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile processor, Radeon Vega8 graphics, 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of storage. It is priced at $779.

The costliest version is priced at $929 but doesn't come with a touch display. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 2700U Mobile processor and Radeon Vega10 graphics. Dell has provided 512 GB of storage, lowest of all the previous variants. It runs on 16 GB DDR4 RAM which can be configured up to 32 GB. The two of the top variants of RAM can be configured up to 32 GB whereas the other two Inspiron 15 5000 priced at $629.99 and $649.99 can be configured up to 32 GB. The cheapest and the top of the line variant don't come with touch-enabled displays.

Apart from the chipset and RAM variations, all of the AMD Ryzen-powered Inspiron 15 5000 are packed with Windows 10 Home (64-bit) and come with 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, HD webcams, backlit keyboards and a fingerprint scanner on the power button of the devices. Other features on the new laptops includes Dell’s CinemaSound and CinemaStream experience. CD/DVD writers are also available with these laptops.