Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop launched: All you need to know

The laptop comes at a starting price of $1,299 and will be soon available with Intel Core i3 processors starting at $1,099.


FP TrendingAug 11, 2020 17:32:27 IST

Dell has launched the new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, which is a 14-inch premium business laptop. According to the company, the device boosts productivity with on-the-go power, sophisticated security and fast connectivity.

The gadget has been co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program, and offers LTE mobile broadband, Intel WiFi 6 and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors to boost productivity and performance.

According to senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies Rahul Tikoo, the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise.

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise laptop launched: All you need to know

Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook

"Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics,” he said in an official statement.

He further said IT managers will get management and security features they expect when working in a corporate environment.

The key features of the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise include the first-ever 4K panel with Low Blue Light display available. The technology offers better readability to the device and is easy on the eyes.

The 7410 Chromebook Enterprise has up to 21 hours of battery life and can charge quickly from 0 to 35 percent in as less as 20 minutes. It can get up to 80 percent charge with Express Charge as well.

Users can choose between machined aluminum or carbon fiber when purchasing the device. Elaborating on security, John Solomon, Vice President of Chrome OS at Google said that IT administrators need innovative technology solutions to support their modern cloud-first businesses and thus they are thrilled to expand their Chromebook options for enterprise customers with the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise.

