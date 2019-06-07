tech2 News Staff

Dell, keeping its enterprise users in mind, finally launched its Latitude 7400 2-in-1 laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 1,35,000.

The premium pricing of the laptop is not a surprise as it was launched in the US for $1,599 (approximately Rs 1,10,000) which does generally translate to higher prices in India.

While the company’s Latitude series of notebooks are aimed for office use, the new laptop’s design does appear sleeker (Dell claims it's 25% smaller) than its predecessor and looks more like Dell’s XPS series.

The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 now supports Windows Hello and comes equipped with an Express sign-in feature that senses when someone is nearby to run authentication automatically and unlock the laptop.

Dell claims that this feature also automatically locks the device once the user is away from it. The company also states that the 7400 2-in-1 can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Now, that claim does need to be put to test since the battery was average at best on the Latitude 7390 2-in-1 that we reviewed.

The Latitude 7400 uses polymer fans, which are made up of Kevlar-like materials and also uses a Gore-aerogel thermal material, which is the same material that NASA used in its Stardust probe.

As far as internals go, the laptop is powered by 8th-gen Intel CPUs and comes with up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD storage. It features a 14-inch Full HD display that has 300 nits of brightness and supports Active Pen, which one has to buy separately. The device’s display also features something that Dell simply calls "Super Low Power" technology, which is supposed to conserve battery.

The device also features built-in Gigabit LTE and weighs 1.36 kg, but that'll vary depending upon the selected configuration. As you'd expect from a 2-in-1 device, the Latitude 7400 can be folded to be used in tent mode or as a tablet.

Connectivity port options on the laptop include two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, a standard HDMI port, two Type-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, SIM-card slot on supported models, micro-SD and SmartCard reader, along with a Noble Wedge Lock slot.

The laptop can be purchased in two battery options — a 4-cell 52 WHr or a 6-cell 78 WHr battery. Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO antennas, and there's an LTE version with Cat 16 Gigabit LTE speeds on supported variants.

The Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is primarily meant for enterprise clients only but general consumers can also purchase the laptop if they reach out to Dell.

