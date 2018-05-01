Dell Technologies is investing in new programmes, incentives and solutions designed to fast-track its channel partners' delivery of digital, IT, security and workforce transformation for their customers, the company announced at its Global Partner Summit 2018.

The event, co-located alongside Dell Technologies World 2018 here, welcomed more than 5,000 partners.

"We have seen tremendous growth and momentum over the past year. Our partners continue to grow their businesses; however, we know there is still massive opportunity in front of us," Joyce Mullen, President, Global Channel, OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and IoT (Internet of Things) Solutions at Dell EMC, told reporters.

The historic $67 billion Dell and EMC Corp merger got completed in September 2016.

"The products and programmes announced this week at Dell Technologies World 2018 would enable our partners to broaden their capabilities and to grow even faster. Our top priority is helping partners solve their customers' complex digital challenges," Mullen added.

While each business would continue to have its own independent programme, the new Dell Technologies Advantage framework's value-added capabilities and certifications promise to enhance the ability to more easily and efficiently deliver positive business outcomes from across the Dell Technologies portfolio.

The new framework also will complement the core Dell EMC Partner Program that includes new capabilities, offerings and incentives for partners, the company said.

Exclusively for channel partners, the new Dell EMC Ready Stack programme would simplify how partners can bundle, sell and build infrastructure stack solutions based on current and future Dell EMC modern data centre technologies.

The latest Dell EMC infrastructure solutions include Dell EMC storage — Unity, SC Series, XtremIO, Isilon — Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, Dell EMC Data Protection and optional Dell EMC open networking, with support for multiple hypervisors, bare metal and containers.

According to the company, the programme would help customer "build" infrastructure as an alternative to Dell EMC's turnkey converged (CI) and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions.

According to market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), these "build" opportunities account for a significant portion of the overall $6 billion certified reference systems and integrated systems market.

Dell EMC has led this market, most recently with 42.9 percent share in the fourth quarter of calendar 2017. Further, Dell EMC would introduce new Solutions Competency offerings in 2018 for partners around services and emerging technologies, including the IoT, the company said.

The solution would be available from this week and include high-performance computing, data analytics, business applications and security.

In addition to the new Solutions Competencies, Dell EMC would also expand services deployment competencies, which enable partners to grow faster and increase revenue.