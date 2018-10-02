Tuesday, October 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 October, 2018 07:59 IST

Dell introduces the ultra-slim Inspiron 15 7572 notebook in India for Rs 64,990

The notebook would be available in silver and gold colour variants exclusively on Dell's website.

Dell India on 1 October added a new ultra-slim notebook to the "Inspiron" family, with multiple customisation options for users to choose from, starting at a promo price of Rs 64,990.

"Dell Inspiron 15 7572" comes with an option to customise colour, software and services, according to which the product offers variable pricing, the company said in a statement.

Dell Inspiron

Dell Inspiron 15 7572

The device is powered by "Intel 8th gen Corei5/Ci7 Quad Core" central processing unit (CPU) and sports an "InfinityEdge" display along with "Dell Cinema"  that comes with CinemaStream and CinemaSound technology.

"Inspiron 15 7572" also comes with memory support for additional graphics muscle and easy handles for gaming titles while providing an immersive on-screen experience, the company added.

The notebook would be available in silver and gold colour variants exclusively on Dell's website.

Earlier in August, the company introduced its first "Inspiron Chromebook", "Vostro" and "XPS" line-up of laptops.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

also see

Ideapad 330S

Lenovo IdeaPad 330S review: A simple and pleasant all-rounder for everyday use

Sep 24, 2018

Dell IPO

Dell is exploring IPO options again after buying back a tracking stock: Report

Sep 24, 2018

science

Martian Soil

Martian dirt, asteroid simulants now on offer for interested buyers everywhere

Oct 01, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018