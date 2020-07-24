FP Trending

Dell Technologies and Alienware unveiled its gaming portfolio in India on Thursday. Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15 will be now available for Indian buyers.

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice-President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies, India said, “With gameplay becoming immersive, what gamers want today is diversity in tools. With this new range we are excited and look forward to customer response and feedback.”

All four laptops feature gaming-friendly specs and run on Windows 10 operating system.

Alienware m15 R3

Globally launched in May 2020, this is the thinnest, lightest and most powerful Alienware laptop. Its 15-inch screen is built to enhance long hour gaming with options of choosing up to 10th generation Intel Core i9-10980 HK processors. It has a very efficient voltage regulation and up to 32 GB memory. It supports graphic cards up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 with Max-Q design.

Dell G5 15 SE

This special edition laptop was first introduced at CES 2020 and will be the first G Series laptop to boast an AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors. It offers a 15.6 inch full HD IPS panel and a customizable red-backlit keyboard with WASD. It also has a graphics card of AMD Radeon RX 5600 M.

Ignite your adrenaline rush with the new #DellG515 gaming laptop. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen™ processors and Radeon™ graphics, gaming-inspired design and Smart-shift technology.

Now available at your nearest Dell Exclusive Store and @flipkart.#DellGaming #SpecialEdition pic.twitter.com/8wCFVWugzo — Dell_IN (@Dell_IN) July 24, 2020

Dell G5 15

This gaming laptop comes with a dual fan cooling system to better spread out the heat and keep the system cool during hours of gaming. It comes with 'Game Shift technology' that boosts performance mode by "maximizing the fans' speed to keep your system cool while the processors work harder". It supports graphic options of up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti or RTX 2070 with Max-Q technology.

Dell G3 15

The 38.1 cm or 15-inch gaming laptop supports up to 8th generation Intel processors. It offers a wide-viewing angle with an "in-plane switching and an FHD anti-glare display". Gamers will be able to stream seamlessly with its SmartByte technology. Experience great sound with the laptop's two front-firing speakers powered by Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology.

Prices and Availability

The prices of Alienware M15 R3 starts at Rs 1,99,990. Dell G5 15 SE starts at Rs 74,990, while the Dell G5 15 begins at the range of Rs 82,590. Lastly, gamers can get Dell G3 15 from Rs 73,990.

These will be available on Dell exclusive stores, Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores across India.