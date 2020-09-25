Friday, September 25, 2020Back to
Dell G7 15 gaming laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core chipsets launched in India at starting price of Rs 1,61,990


FP TrendingSep 25, 2020 10:54:10 IST

Dell Technologies announced the new Dell G7 15 7500 in India on Thursday. The laptop has been specifically redesigned for gamers and sports a thinner profile along with value-added features. The Dell G7 15 7500 is available at a starting price of Rs 1,61,990.

The laptop has been made available at select Dell Exclusive Stores, Multi-brand outlets and Flipkart (Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen variant, Dell G7 Core i7 10th Gen variant).

Dell G7 15

The new Dell G7 15 stands out with an Origami hinge style, sturdy build. At 18.3 mm it features a Mineral Black chassis with iridescent silver accents, 4-zone customisable RGB WASD keyboard and 12-zone chassis lighting for a better gaming experience.

The laptop is powered with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs. The gameplay experience is increased with a precision glass trackpad. It also sports a discrete 'Game Shift' macro key that activates the processors and cooling system into a hyper-performance mode for heavy action scenes. This allows for the laptop to trigger dynamic performance mode without having to leave gameplay.

It maximises fan speed to let the system cool faster and the processors to work harder. Once a player is ready to move along with their mission, they can hit the Game Shift key once again to return to the G7 15's default performance settings.

The gadget also allows gamers to experience faster boot-ups and more storage space with 1TB PCle NVME sSD.

The new Dell G7 15 also provides users with impressive graphics, thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics up to RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design which allows gamers to play in higher settings with clear and smooth gameplay. Furthermore, the 15-inch FHD anti-glare display screen with 300Hz 300 nits display panel adds to the gaming experience.

The laptop has stereo speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio for Gamers as well.

The full-size HDMI 2.0 port plugs into external monitors and supports up to 4K resolution. The laptop has 6 cell 86 WHr battery that lets the players have uninterrupted gaming experience. 

 

