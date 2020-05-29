Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
Dell beats revenue estimates as remote working lifts workstation demand

By Neha Malara (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by demand for its workstations from companies moving more employees to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Shares of the company rose 8.3% to $49.38 in extended trading.


ReutersMay 29, 2020 03:15:18 IST

Dell beats revenue estimates as remote working lifts workstation demand

By Neha Malara

(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by demand for its workstations from companies moving more employees to work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Shares of the company rose 8.3% to $49.38 in extended trading.

Revenue from client solutions group, that accounts for half of the revenue and includes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, rose 2% to $11.1 billion (9 billion pounds) in its fiscal first quarter.

Commercial notebooks reported double-digit unit and revenue growth, while mobile workstations posted high-single-digit revenue growth, the company said.

"In Q1, we saw orders with banking and financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences customers up 15% to 20%," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said in a statement.

But higher spending by companies towards enabling remote work, as well as weak demand in China weighed on Dell's data center business.

Revenue in that business fell 8% to $7.57 billion in the three months ended May 1.

Total revenue fell marginally to $21.90 billion, but topped estimates of $20.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $143 million, from $293 million a year earlier.

Dell in March scrapped its financial year 2021 forecast due to uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sales from its software unit VMware jumped 12% to $2.76 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Amy Caren Daniel)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

