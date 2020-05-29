ReutersMay 29, 2020 03:15:18 IST
By Neha Malara
(Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc
Shares of the company rose 8.3% to $49.38 in extended trading.
Revenue from client solutions group, that accounts for half of the revenue and includes desktop PCs, notebooks and tablets, rose 2% to $11.1 billion (9 billion pounds) in its fiscal first quarter.
Commercial notebooks reported double-digit unit and revenue growth, while mobile workstations posted high-single-digit revenue growth, the company said.
"In Q1, we saw orders with banking and financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences customers up 15% to 20%," Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said in a statement.
But higher spending by companies towards enabling remote work, as well as weak demand in China weighed on Dell's data center business.
Revenue in that business fell 8% to $7.57 billion in the three months ended May 1.
Total revenue fell marginally to $21.90 billion, but topped estimates of $20.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income attributable to the company fell to $143 million, from $293 million a year earlier.
Dell in March scrapped its financial year 2021 forecast due to uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Sales from its software unit VMware jumped 12% to $2.76 billion.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Amy Caren Daniel)
