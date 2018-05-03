On 3 May, Centre told the Supreme Court that delinking of Aadhaar as a sole identity proof for getting a SIM card was an interim measure. It will continue to be in place till the pronouncement of the verdict by the apex court on petitions challenging the validity of the Aadhaar Act.

Attorney General KK Venugopal was responding to a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra after he was asked about reports of Aadhaar not being the sole identity proof for getting a SIM card.

Venugopal told the bench that besides Aadhaar, other identity proofs have been included as an interim arrangement in pursuance to the court's earlier order and this would remain so till the judgment was pronounced.

The Attorney General referred to the page-two of the government order which says that delinking with Aadhaar was interim measure till the verdict.