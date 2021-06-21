Monday, June 21, 2021Back to
Delhivery launches new consumer-to-consumer express parcel service: How it works

FP TrendingJun 21, 2021 17:58:08 IST

Delhivery, a fulfillment platform for digital commerce, has introduced a Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) express parcel service. This service essentially allows a person to have a parcel picked from their door step and get it delivered to anybody in the country. Like a courier service, that you can avail from home. The service has currently been rolled out in over 2,500 cities in India.

The new shipping service is easily accessible at direct.delhivery.com where customers can book their parcel online which will be followed by a doorstep pickup. Users will also be able to pay online to auto schedule the pickup of the package.

The pickup of the packages will be free of cost.

Delhivery says the doorstep pickup facility adheres to all safety and hygiene guidelines for COVID-19 and provides real-time parcel tracking and various payment options.

“We are now offering a seamless parcel service for individuals, both within the city and across the country. Driving innovation in a sector that has been largely traditional so far, we aim to bring technology-enabled online booking convenience to your doorstep. Strategically, it is a natural extension of our extensive and swift pan-India network, and the move will further cement our position as the preferred service provider for enterprises and individuals alike”, said Rohan Shanbhag, Senior Vice President Sales, Delhivery.

Delhivery has been an active contributor of services during the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s co-founder Sahil Barua, in a LinkedIn post, had announced its plans to provide logistical support for importing oxygen concentrators from China in April this year as India had a severe shortage of air cargo capacity.

The company earns around 65 to 70 percent of its revenue from e-commerce firms and is targeting an IPO at a $4 billion valuation early next year.

