Delhi pollution: Unsurprisingly, sales of masks, air purifiers go up by 70 percent

With Delhi air pollution reaching catastrophic levels, it's not surprising that sales of air purifiers have shot up.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 13:14:50 IST

As the situation worsens in the Delhi NCR region due to extreme air pollution, people are taking precautionary steps to keep themselves safe.

A report by Business Standard has confirmed that manufacturers of pollution masks and air purifiers have witnessed a spike from 30 to 100 percent in sales as compared to the same time last year.

According to the report, Hindware is expecting twice the demand for its air purifiers, and other known brands like Xiaomi, Blue Star and Dainik will also reportedly see a rise in sales.

The government has attempted to curb pollution in the city by enforcing the odd-even rule from today. Image: PTI

It was also reported that Haier is seeing a significant spike in the sale of air purifiers, especially in the Delhi NCR region, which reportedly accounts for over 80 percent of sales in the market.

The government has attempted to curb pollution in the city by enforcing the odd-even rule from today.

(Also read: Delhi air pollution: Six smart ways to deal with bad air in your city and home)

While the Delhi government is busy pointing fingers at farmers for the current situation because of stubble burning, several companies have other concerns regarding the present scenario. Air purifiers, for example, only recirculate the air in a room, which isn't a long term solution because the oxygen in the air isn't refreshed. Air needs to be pulled in from outside.

Cheap pollution masks are not effective either. There is no natural solution to this problem at the moment.

Blue Star is reportedly launching an air purifier that will suck air from outside and purify it simultaneously.

It has been reported that sales of air purifiers for residential purposes will grow at a CAGR of more than 29 percent from the current level of Rs 100 crore ($14.14 million) to Rs 275 crore ($38.99 million) in 2023.

 

