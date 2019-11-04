tech2 News Staff

As the situation worsens in the Delhi NCR region due to extreme air pollution, people are taking precautionary steps to keep themselves safe.

A report by Business Standard has confirmed that manufacturers of pollution masks and air purifiers have witnessed a spike from 30 to 100 percent in sales as compared to the same time last year.

According to the report, Hindware is expecting twice the demand for its air purifiers, and other known brands like Xiaomi, Blue Star and Dainik will also reportedly see a rise in sales.

It was also reported that Haier is seeing a significant spike in the sale of air purifiers, especially in the Delhi NCR region, which reportedly accounts for over 80 percent of sales in the market.

The government has attempted to curb pollution in the city by enforcing the odd-even rule from today.

While the Delhi government is busy pointing fingers at farmers for the current situation because of stubble burning, several companies have other concerns regarding the present scenario. Air purifiers, for example, only recirculate the air in a room, which isn't a long term solution because the oxygen in the air isn't refreshed. Air needs to be pulled in from outside.

Cheap pollution masks are not effective either. There is no natural solution to this problem at the moment.

Blue Star is reportedly launching an air purifier that will suck air from outside and purify it simultaneously.

उत्तर भारत के प्रदूषण और कल से शुरू हो रहे ऑड ईवन पर दिल्लीवासियों को मेरा संदेश। pic.twitter.com/GWU6fu6DhK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 3, 2019

It has been reported that sales of air purifiers for residential purposes will grow at a CAGR of more than 29 percent from the current level of Rs 100 crore ($14.14 million) to Rs 275 crore ($38.99 million) in 2023.

