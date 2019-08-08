Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
Delhi government announces 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots across the city with 15 GB free data

In the first phase of the rollout, every user will be given 15 GB of free data every month.


tech2 News StaffAug 08, 2019 19:12:39 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the government will be installing 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots all across the city. This will allow Delhi residents to connect to these hotspots and access the internet for free. Every user will be given 15 GB of free data.

Representational image.

Kejriwal said that the government had already started work on the installation of the hotspots. The 15 GB of free data will be given to users every month. No details were mentioned whether users will be able to pay an amount to increase their data limit or buy extra data when the free data is over. It was mentioned that this is going to be the first phase. This could mean more hotspots could be installed later for wider coverage of the city.

Additionally, Kejriwal announced that 2,000 CCTV cameras are being installed in every Assembly area. Each Assembly segment will get 100 Wi-fi hotspots. He also announced that all the 7,000 bus stops in Delhi will be equipped with Wi-Fi hotspots.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


