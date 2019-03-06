Wednesday, March 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Delhi commuters can now locate public transport better with 'One Delhi' app

Delhi government brings this common mobility app to helps users plan journeys on metro and buses

Press Trust of India Mar 06, 2019 12:33:34 IST

Commuters will now be able to locate the nearest bus stops, know the time of arrival of the buses, and plan their journey, courtesy a common mobility app launched Tuesday by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Delhi govt launches 'OneDelhi' app for commuters

Delhi govt launches 'One Delhi' app for commuters

The app, ''One Delhi'', has features like real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses, route visualiser, auto-detection of nearest bus stops, multi-modal journey planner with navigation. It also shows the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital.

"Our vision is to make public transport the preferred mode of transport in Delhi. Now, our citizens can easily learn about bus routes, timings and real-time arrival data of buses rather than waiting for long hours," Gehlot said.

Through the app, commuters will be able to see the time they will take to reach their destination through Metro or buses. The app also has a feedback option through which commuters can share their grievances.

Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairman Jasmine Shah, said, "In addition, the government has plans to add new features to the app soon like recharge of One Card and integrated multi-modal journey planning across buses and metro. This app is currently available for Android users and will be developed for Apple phone users soon".

Users can access real-time arrival of all cluster buses at any bus stop and static data of DTC buses.

The app allows users to access all bus stops, bus and metro routes, fares, ETA of buses and metro.

'One Delhi' App has also other smart features by which users can automatically visualise buses plying in their vicinity on the map with detailed information such as its route and expected arrival time to the user location.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

also see

NewsTracker

Commuter jumps on Delhi Metro tracks on Red Line; disruption of services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden stations

Feb 21, 2019

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to launch civilian flight operations from Hindon airbase, inaugurate new Delhi Metro corridor on 8 March

Mar 05, 2019

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi boards Delhi Metro to attend Gita Aradhana event at ISKCON, unveils 800-kilogramme Bhagavad Gita

Feb 26, 2019

Android Q

Google might do away with the back navigation button on Android Q: Report

Feb 19, 2019

Facebook

Facebook adds new privacy controls that lets you block background location tracking

Feb 21, 2019

Facebook

Facebook says its Onavo VPN app will soon be shutdown on Google Play Store

Feb 22, 2019

science

Stubble Burning

Stubble burning costing India $152.9 billion in health expenses over five years: Study

Mar 06, 2019

Moon Mission

Israel's first spacecraft to the Moon beams back selfie with Earth in the distance

Mar 06, 2019

Poaching War

WWF may be guilty of funding torture, killing of civilians in war against poaching

Mar 05, 2019

Delhi's Toxic Air

Delhi has world's most polluted air, 15 of 20 most toxic cities in India: Greenpeace

Mar 05, 2019