tech2 News Staff 24 August, 2018 21:49 IST

Datally app adds ‘Emergency bank,’ ‘Bedtime mode’ to disable data drainage

Datally is an app from Google’s Next Billion Users initiative which is meant for managing data usage.

While smartphones help us a lot in our day to day lives, they also run out of data which can be a bummer. Google’s Datally is an app from Google’s Next Billion Users initiative which is meant for managing data usage.

New features which were recently added on the app make sure that you always keep a reserve of data for emergency usage, and also prevent data from being lost overnight in the background.

Emergency bank feature and Bedtime mode on Datally app

The first feature called ‘Emergency bank’ allows you to put aside data that you might need later. You can adjust the balance at any time. To make it work, all you have to do is enter your balance data along with how much data you’d like to save for emergency situations. Following this, Datally will automatically block your apps from using data once you reach the specified emergency data allowance.

The second feature is the ‘Bedtime mode,’ which can be used by users to make sure that apps do not get updated causing data to be drained overnight. When you enable it, you will have to enter the sleep time and the wake-up time, between which your device’s data usage is disabled. If you check the data balance before sleep and after you wake up, it will be the same. Usually, it isn’t, because apps run in the background, and consume data.

Check it out! Download the app from the Google Play Store, if you haven’t already, and sleep in peace.

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Deleted video

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

