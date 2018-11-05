Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 05 November, 2018 09:50 IST

Data privacy is a must, it should not be at the cost of innovation: RS Prasad

On the matter of Aadhaar, Prasad made no mention of the innumerable breaches of demographic data.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has stated that data privacy must not come at the cost of innovation. This statement was made at a CII conference (Confederation of Indian Industry) held on 3 November. Prasad stated that even the Supreme Court insisted on the same.

These statements come weeks after the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legitimacy of Aadhaar, a service that critics see as the largest privacy violation of its kind. The government is also working on finalising a more capable and comprehensive data protection law.

India is also in the process of getting multinational companies to store data locally in the country. The RBI’s order for payments data to be stored in the country has also come into effect.

Simultaneously, the government is still attempting to force companies like Facebook (WhatsApp) to weaken encryption and allow them access to user data when needed.

“The stakeholder is the trustee of data on behalf of the owner of data. And every Indian must own data. However, there should be a healthy balance between openness, availability, utilisation and privacy of data,” Financial Express quotes Prasad as saying.

On the matter of Aadhaar, Prasad made no mention of the innumerable breaches that saw the leakage of demographic data (name, address, phone number, etc.) of hundreds of millions of Indians. As has been UIDAI’s policy these past few years, Prasad only focused on the security of the biometric data, which, to be fair, has so far remained secure.

Prasad claimed that biometric data is so secure that “even for a billionth of a second it can’t be breached.”

He ended with a statement expounding the virtues of “digitisation” and its “transformational” nature.

File photo of Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. PTI

File photo of Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. PTI

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

data localisation

Traders body seeks exemption of payment gateways from data localisation norms

Oct 31, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to appoint head of India operations by year-end says VP Chris Daniels

Nov 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Cabinet approves Adjudicating Authority for speedy disposal of benami transactions cases

Oct 24, 2018

TheySaidIt

'Ram Mandir should be built in Ayodhya; Hindus are running out of patience': BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal leaders react to SC order

Oct 29, 2018

TheySaidIt

'Scorpion on Shivling' controversy: Caravan editor Vinod Jose bats for Shashi Tharoor, says RSS described Narendra Modi that way in 2012

Oct 29, 2018

Data privacy

Low cost smartphones make money off our privacy, it's time we fixed this

Oct 23, 2018

science

Lunar Missions

NASA's Orion spacecraft receives engines from Airbus for future moon missions

Nov 05, 2018

Air Pollution Report

India hosts 3 of the 50 most polluting sources of nitrogen oxides globally: Report

Nov 02, 2018

Cheesy Sounds

Sonic cheese: A Swiss study that experiments with sound to make cheese taste better

Nov 02, 2018

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018