Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Data 'of the people, by the people, for the people' should be govt mantra: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey emphasised that data and information highway must be viewed as equally important infrastructure.

Press Trust of IndiaJul 05, 2019 09:26:07 IST

Data "of the people, by the people, for the people" must become the mantra for the government, which needs to view data as a "public good" and make necessary investments, Economic Survey said on Thursday.

The Economic Survey for 2018-19 asserted that the benefits of creating data as a public good can be generated within the legal framework of data privacy.

It emphasised that the data and information highway must be viewed as equally important infrastructure as the physical highways.

Data of the people, by the people, for the people should be govt mantra: Economic Survey

Servers inside a Google data centre. Image: Google

"Such a stance can help India leapfrog to utilise the benefits of technological advances for the welfare of its people. In the spirit of the Constitution of India, data 'of the people, by the people, for the people' must, therefore, become the mantra for the government," it said in a full chapter dedicated to data.

It noted that India, through unique identification programme Aadhaar, has been at the forefront of data and technology revolution which is unfolding.

The Survey said that since data for social welfare may not be generated by the private sector in optimal quantity, the government needs to view data as a public good and make the necessary investments.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles should be an area of focus for sustainable mobility: Economic Survey 2019

Jul 05, 2019
Electric Vehicles should be an area of focus for sustainable mobility: Economic Survey 2019
5G technology provides opportunity for India industry to shine in global markets: Economic Survey

5G technology

5G technology provides opportunity for India industry to shine in global markets: Economic Survey

Jul 05, 2019
India on upward growth trajectory; country has made leap into era of high economic policy certainty: Arun Jaitley

NewsTracker

India on upward growth trajectory; country has made leap into era of high economic policy certainty: Arun Jaitley

Jul 05, 2019
Budget 2019: How to understand Economic Survey better

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: How to understand Economic Survey better

Jul 05, 2019
Union Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman does away with traditional briefcase, carries red bahi khata 'symbolising Indian tradition'

NewsTracker

Union Budget 2019: Nirmala Sitharaman does away with traditional briefcase, carries red bahi khata 'symbolising Indian tradition'

Jul 05, 2019
Budget 2019: What does the Budget presentation speech contain?

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: What does the Budget presentation speech contain?

Jul 05, 2019

science

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019
BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019